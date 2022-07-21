PREVIEW- Alex Kealy- Winner Takes All



The biggest hustle of the internet era inspires Alex Kealy’s return to the Fringe.

Alex Kealy, image supplied by Ed Moore

Winner Takes All promises to firmly expose the double-edged weapon of technology, also known as the internet, and its unmasked owners.

A stand-up comedy on how Big Tech firms control today’s right to privacy and freedom of choice.

Silicon Valley’s initial vision could not have been further from the truth.

The So You Think You’re Funny finalist already boasts recognition in the festival after earning a place in The Guardian’s ‘Top 10 jokes of the Fringe’ with his 2019 show ‘Rationale’.

The Edinburgh Evening News listed him as one of “5 Comedians To See If You Like James Acaster”.

Kealy often writes for BBC shows like Mock The Week and is a regular guest on podcasts like Trashfuture.

The British comedian does full weekends at venues like The Glees and Komedia and has worked with well-known personalities like Ivo Graham.

Winner Takes All will be ready to make you laugh from the 2nd of August at Monkey Barrel Comedy.