PREVIEW – James Nokise – God Damn Fancy Man

GOD Damn Fancy Man is the eagerly anticipated show from critically acclaimed and internationally award-winning comedian James Nokise.

God Damn Fancy Man is a rollercoaster ride from a gifted raconteur from a less than conventional background.

The son of a (liberal) Samoan preacher in New Zealand, James recounts tales of his father being at odds with his Christian fraternity and in particular their scientifically dubious rationale on the reasons for climate change.

James Nokise. Image supplied with release, credit Matt Hoffman.

And, finding himself near unwittingly on world news coverage for protesting against Trump.

Even shining light upon his darkest moments and how one near-death experience led to a genius business decision that saw the New Zealand Government paying him to eat chicken in a shower.

All delivered with James’s skilful ease and exhilarating energy; Nokise’s brand of warming stand-up promises to twist its way into your psyche and leave you delighted.

James Nokise is an award-winning New Zealand comedian, playwright, and podcaster who hosts the highly acclaimed mental health/comedy podcast Eating Fried Chicken in the Shower with RNZ.

He has hosted The Day of Two Sons for BBC, Your’s Faithfully for TVNZ, and writes a regular column for the Stuff website.

He created New Zealand’s live political satire series Public Service Announcements, which ran for ten years, and has appeared on podcasts The Bugle, The Gargle, and You’re Dead to Me.

His show is free to all and will be at the The Counting House from 16:30-17:30 August 4th – 12th.