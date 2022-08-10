A FAMILY has been left fuming after their dream £1,700 Egyptian getaway became a holiday from hell when they were moved to a hotel with ‘exposed wires, faeces on the floor and broken loungers’.

Gemma and Baz Gray took their two children Imogen and Alfie to Sharm El-Sheikh for ten days last month expecting to be staying at the four star Parrotel Aqua Park Resort.

However, on the week they were due to fly Gemma said they were told their original hotel had been downgraded to a three star by the local authorities so they were getting moved.

The family expected to enjoy their break at this hotel. Credit: easyJet

The family from Bourne, Lincolnshire, were then put in the five star Parrotel Lagoon and were excited for their trip after seeing glossy images of the resort online.

But Gemma, 43, claims the images online were not reflective of what they saw when they arrived at the hotel.

Advertising manager Gemma captured photographs showing exposed wires on plugs and hairdryers that were in the room where her family were staying.

Other images show faeces laying on the floor in one of the public bathrooms and a pin which Gemma said pierced through her daughter’s foot while she was in the pool.

While another shows broken sun loungers including one where splinters are shown sticking out of the wood.

Gemma also claims that the room was never cleaned, the water was yellow and they had to argue to get drinking water in the room.

Gemma was unhappy that the wires were exposed and could harm her children. Credit: Gemma Gray

Her children were so unhappy that they asked their mum if they could go home after just five days of the ten day trip.

However, Gemma and Baz said they were left with severe stomach pains, sickness and diarrhoea for three days after eating food at the resort and were unable to go anywhere.

Speaking today, Gemma said: “I have never in my life experienced such an awful hotel.

“We have been on a lot of holidays and stayed in some nice hotels and some bad hotels but this was by far the worst.

“The hotel was dangerous, the rooms had exposed wires on the plugs and hair dryers, the rooms were filthy.

“This was the first holiday we have booked in four years due to Covid and we were hoping for a relaxing break to spend time with family but this did not happen.

The deckchairs splintered and were dangerous to the family. Credit: Gemma Gray

“It was far from relaxing.

“The toilets by the pool were a health hazard, covered with faeces and urine all over the toilets and floor.

“The food for the adults was cold in the middle, uncooked and blood on the chicken, I ended up with severe stomach pains, sickness and diarrhoea for four days and my husband the same for three days, we were both in agony,

“The kids wanted to come home after five days as they were hungry, it was pretty awful, we did get some nice trips though.

“It’s just a shame it’s not how they advertised it.

“The plane ran out of food and drinks so the kids couldn’t have anything on the way to Egypt either.”

An easyJet holidays spokesperson said: “There is nothing more important to us than providing brilliant holiday experiences, so we’re really sorry to hear that Gemma was disappointed with the hotel on her recent trip to Egypt.

“We’ve recently been made aware of issues with this particular hotel and we have taken action to ensure our customers in resort and those due to travel soon can have as enjoyable a holiday as possible.

“Our team is in touch with Gemma to understand more about her holiday and to see what we can do to apologise for her experience.”