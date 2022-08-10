Home belonging to Bennet family in Pride and Prejudice on sale for £6m

THE HOME belonging to the Bennet family in Pride and Prejudice is on sale for a cool £6m.

Luckington Court in Chippenham, Wiltshire, was put on the market for the first time in over 70 years in 2018 for £9m – so potential buyers are now sure to make a huge saving.

The Grade II property is famed for being the location for BBC’s 1995 cult adaptation of the Jane Austen novel which starred Colin Firth as Mr Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet.

The home starred in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Credit: Woolley & Wallis

The main building, built in the 11st century, was used both internally and externally to act as the Bennet family’s home, Longbourn.

The renovated seven-bedroom manor sits in 156 acres of rolling countryside and boasts original Tudor features.

A large reception hall features a large limestone flagged floor and bolection moulded hall fireplace which leads to a central inner hall and doors to the principal reception rooms.

The dining room has an open fire place and access to a separate study, while a large drawing room offers decorative woodwork, a stone opened fireplace and doors leading to a music room.

The property also comes with five further dwellings which would be perfect to house visitors while entertaining.

Estate agent Woolley & Wallis listed the property on the market at the end of May for offers in excess of £6m.

The sitting room of the property looks eloquent. Credit: Woolley & Wallis

They said: “In 1995, Luckington Court had exteriors and interiors used to showcase Longbourn, the Bennet family home, in the BBC’s TV series Pride and Prejudice, which starred Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

“This exemplary English country dwelling house, with its elegant well-proportioned rooms, good ceiling heights and tall sash windows, provides not only a wonderful home and place to live but also a profitable Estate, with expanded farming, residential and commercial income streams.”

Local history also claims that King Harold II had a manor on the same site before his untimely death in the Battle of Hastings in 1066, giving a Royal connection to the area.

Images show exactly what any prospective buyer would be owning with stunning cream Cotswold stone buildings enshrined amongst acres of greenery.

In amongst this greenery is a 400-year-old Lebanese Cedar tree, with one of the largest girths ever recorded in the United Kingdom.

Pride and Prejudice tells the story of Ms Bennet and Mr Darcy as they overcome the titular sins of Pride and Prejudice before falling in love.

The property was used in every episode of the BBC adaptation as Longbourn, the home of the Bennet family and it was where Mr Darcy first sees Elizabeth.