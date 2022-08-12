A CARER has been given a warning after saying a colleague could have his phone in exchange for sexual favours.

Christopher Hawkins also pulled the same colleague’s hand towards his genitals after she pointed out that his zipper was undone, before telling her: “It’s undone for you”.

He asked if anyone would like to buy his phone and replied with the inappropriate comment when the female colleague said she would pay £2.50 for it.

The childcare worker was working for Radical Services Limited in Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway, when the incidents happened in July 2020.

Hawkins passed the incidents off as “banter”, despite his actions causing his colleague emotional harm.

When asked by a service user if they could return back to the care home to phone his mum, Hawkins said: “I don’t give a f**k who you have to call, we will be back when we are back.”

Following an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) decided to give Hawkins a warning warning on his registration for 12 months on Wednesday.

The SSSC also imposed conditions of practice which the carer must adhere to.

These include providing the SSSC with evidence that he has undertaken learning, supervision sessions with a manager and a written reflective account of reflection.

While referring to the colleague as ZZ to protect her anonymity, the SSSC charges state: “On or around 25 July 2020, in relation to colleague ZZ, a. during a conversation when you asked if anybody wanted to buy a phone and ZZ replied that she would ‘give you £2.50 for it’, or words to that effect, reply that she ‘could get the phone for sexual favours’ or words to that effect.

“When ZZ advised that your trouser zip was undone, say ‘it’s undone for you,’ or words to that effect.

“After you made the comment detailed above, when ZZ put her hand up, grab ZZ’s hand and pull her hand towards your genitals.”

On making their decision, they said: “On two occasions, you made inappropriate comments towards a senior colleague within the service.

“You also pulled her hand towards your genitals. Your actions could have caused emotional harm to ZZ and demonstrates a lack of professional boundaries.

“You have tried to mitigate the seriousness of your actions, referring to it as ‘banter’ which demonstrates your lack of self awareness and understanding of acceptable conduct within a professional setting.

“You swore at AA and your communication with her demonstrated an insensitivity and inability to prioritise her needs. Your actions caused or were likely to cause emotional harm to AA and fell far below the standards expected of you.

“You have behaved in a manner which could undermine public trust and confidence in the profession if it were not addressed.

“A reasonable member of the public, in possession of all of the circumstances of your case, would consider the reputation of the profession to be damaged if a finding of impairment was not made.”