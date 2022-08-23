Free advice for businesses on fighting cyber crime

A new guide to cyber crime training for employees is available now on the CyberScotland website, free to download by any Scottish organisation and its staff.

The online resource is a comprehensive explanation of the most common cyber attacks and how to avoid falling victim to them. It also provides instructions on developing secure passwords and protecting accounts.

Ethical hackers at the Scottish Business Resilience Centre developed the guide for the CyberScotland Partnership following an announcement earlier this year from the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) – the UK’s independent authority set up to protect individuals and companies from attack – that anyone with access to data should receive cyber awareness training within 30 days of starting a new job and before being given access to any databases. The ICO also said training should be ongoing for all employees.

Jude McCorry, Chair of the CyberScotland Partnership, said: “Our new guide is a must-have for any organisation serious about their cyber security. It’s an ideal add-on to staff induction packs, not only to help businesses comply with the ICO’s requirements but also make people more aware of what cyber threats exist and how to spot them.”

The latest Police Scotland figures show the number of victims hit by cyber crime in Scotland has reached a record high, nearly doubling in 2021-22 from 2019-20.

Jude added: “Cyber crime is arguably one of the most pressing issues for businesses today, with the latest numbers showing instances in Scotland are reaching record levels. However, all the security in the world isn’t enough if your employees aren’t confident about how to keep information secure. This guide has been created with the cyber amateur in mind; it is easily digestible and uses only non-technical language.”

The guide is available now on the CyberScotland Partnership’s website here: https://www.cyberscotland.com/free-guide-an-introduction-to-cyber-security-for-staff/

The CyberScotland Partnership was formed in February 2021 in response to the need for clarity around cyber security for individuals and businesses. Funded by the Scottish Government, it is a collaboration between 16 organisations including the Scottish Government, Police Scotland, and the Scottish Business Resilience Centre, with the UK National Cyber Security Centre serving as technical advisor.