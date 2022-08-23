Incentive Games, one of the fastest growing tech companies in the UK, has again turned to recruitment specialists Nine Twenty to turbo-charge its growth.

The Edinburgh-based specialist gaming company is embarking on a major hiring spree as part of its plan to triple turnover over the next 18 months.

To do so, Incentive Games plan to add up to 30 mathematical engineers and developers to its existing headcount of 40.

John Gordon (Image supplied with release by Blueprint Media)

The company will seek out candidates from well-known international tech companies, offering not only generous salaries, but a true work-life balance.

John Gordon, CEO of Incentive Games, said: “We have always been more of a grower than a shower – and that’s never been truer than now.

“Nine Twenty has helped us grow for years by sourcing exceptional people – no other advisers have come anywhere close.

“We may not be the biggest operation, but the talent we need is hard to find, and it demands outstanding salaries and conditions.

“Therefore, each hire is a big win, and Nine Twenty saves us a phenomenal amount of time by finding and screening candidates as we continue to scale up.”

Chris Lowden (Image supplied with release by Blueprint Media)

Chris Lowden, Director at Nine Twenty, said: “Innovative and forward-looking companies such as Incentive Games require a bespoke service and are moving away from generalists to boutique firms such as ours.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with such remarkable people over the years and we are very glad to be able to continue to support them as they enter into the next stage of their growth journey.

“And as an additional means of helping them do so, our Tech team colleague, Nyomi O’Dowd, will be working with Incentive Games exclusively as Talent Acquisition Manager to help the company fulfil all its talent requirements.”

Chris, who joined Nine Twenty Recruitment in 2014, helps to drive the commercial elements of the Technology & Digital arm of the business.

Its core specialisms in technology, digital, manufacturing and engineering have led to strong growth with the hire of entrepreneurially minded individuals to run component parts of the group on a work-from-anywhere basis as their own businesses.

Incentive Games, which is predicting a rise in turnover from $6 million by the end of this year to $18 million by December 2023, offers developers who fit its company culture full autonomy, including working from home.

Chris added: “We recognise that employees are not just a number, they are ultimately the reason behind all companies’ success.”