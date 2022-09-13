Planning a Muslim Funeral in the UK 

Planning a loved ones funeral is always a trying time, so County Funerals aims to make this difficult time that little bit easier for all involved. Muslim funerals have become increasingly common in the UK. As many Islamic people call the UK home, they wish to have their remains interred here whilst still adhering to religious tradition rather than being moved to any other ancestral country. Many modern funeral directors can take care of or support most types of religious funeral requirements, and County Funerals are no different.

We can also work closely with Islamic families and spiritual leaders such as an Imam to provide funeral services to the community, whether those are planned ahead of time or planned close after a sudden bereavement. Each service that we offer adheres to the detailed requirements and respect that must be afforded to an Islamic person who has passed.

Photo by Eli Solitas on Unsplash

Muslim Traditions and Funeral Arrangements

Like many other funeral requirements from different traditions and religions, Muslim funerals adhere to spiritual funeral rites and a belief in an afterlife determined by individual actions and deeds during their earthly life. In addition, the Muslim faith believes in a physical resurrection like other traditions, so funeral rites usually do not allow cremation or post mortem procedures. However, some communities allow organ donation as this is a final humanitarian act that benefits others.

Islamic law is detailed about funerals, with arrangements starting immediately after death. Speed is considered mercy for the family and a religious requirement to commit the passed individual to the earth. First, mourners attend the mosque to offer prayers while traditions for the body’s preparation are carried out. This includes the washing of the body, saying prayers, the “laying out” and “shrouding” which means the body is then wrapped in a white shroud or sheet and wrapped with ropes or something similar to be transported to their burial place.

Then, mourners gather at the mosque to recite prayers known as the ?al?t al-Jan?zah, seeking pardon for those who have passed on. After prayers, the body is moved to the chosen burial site. Again, prayers are recited as the body is lowered into a lined grave, and a reading from the Quran is also featured. Finally, its tradition for mourners to each place three soil handfuls into the grave, which is the final part of committing the body.

After the funeral, arrangements usually depend on the family and cultural background, but there is typically a gathering of loved ones, food and a collective mourning period. This period can vary specifically for any remaining spouse or children.

A Muslim Funeral with County Funerals

When County Funerals supports a Muslim family or departed loved one for a funeral, we provide peace of mind – you can rest assured in the knowledge that we will conduct arrangements and traditions with dignity and respect. Our team is culturally and religiously sensitive to all needs and requirements, and we always work closely with family and loved ones to create an ideal send-off.