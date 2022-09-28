Top NASA officer to appear at Edinburgh Data Summit

A TOP NASA officer is set to headline the Edinburgh Data Summit later this year with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and data.

Kevin Murphy, NASA’s Chief Science Data Office, is set to speak at Edinburgh’s Data Summit 2022 this November.

He will discuss NASA’S Earth System Observatory and how the data it collects helps to fight problems like climate change and forest fires.

Kevin Murphy has won numerous awards, including the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal.

The award-winning scientist manages the production and distribution of data from NASA’s Earth-observing satellites, to worldwide users.

The two-day long summit will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

The conference will discuss how innovations in technology, data and AI can improve the world, with “hope” as the central topic.

Amongst other professionals invited are Countdown’s Susie Dent, who will talk about how data is used to make dictionaries and analyse language, and mathematician Hannah Fry, who will speak on data and diversity.

The Data Lab, Scotland’s innovation centre for data and AI, is behind the large-scale meeting.

Gordon Johnstone, Head of DataFest, The Data Lab, said: “We want this year’s Data Summit to be bigger and more exciting than ever before, and the addition of these inspirational speakers will certainly help us achieve that aim.”

He added: “There can be no doubt that the future is data powered, and Scotland has the potential to lead the world in how we shape this future.”

The multi-national gathering confirmed sponsors are online sports betting company, FanDuel and Data Operations firm Keboola.