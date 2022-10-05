Hearts boss lavishes praise on Italian football ahead of European clash 

Rather than draw any encouragement from Fiorentina’s domestic struggles, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson instead made a point of accentuating the overall strength of Italian football ahead of Thursday’s important Europa Conference League clash at Tynecastle.

The visitors have made an underwhelming start to Serie A and currently languish in 11th spot with nine points from eight games.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side have also only won one of their last ten games in all competition, while scoring goals has also become an issue.

Andy Halliday speaks to the media before Thursday’s clash Pic – Darren Johnstone

All that lends to expectation levels rising in Gorgie for a game that without doubt could be decisive in the race to land second place in Group A.

With Fiorentina already having been held to a 1-1 draw at home to Riga FS and been beaten by runaway group leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, Hearts, courtesy of a win in Latvia on their last European outing, now find themselves two points clear of the La Viola after three games.

Neilson, however, believes Fiorentina are much better than their current league position suggests, and insists Serie A leaders Napoli’s recent Champions League wins over Liverpool, Rangers and Ajax – whom they beat 6-1 on Tuesday night – illustrates that football in that country is in rude health.

“I think the result the other of Napoli and having seen them against Rangers previously, shows they are a top team but there are a number of top teams in the Italian league,” said Neilson, whose side were beaten 4-0 by Rangers on Saturday and are also struggling for momentum.

“We’ve watched a number of Fiorentina’s Serie A games and they have been pretty tight. A goal here or there.

“When they played Riga at home they dominated and probably could have won 4 or 5-0, ended up taking the draw.

“I believe Istanbul will run away with the group because they are a top team.

“Yes, they have had a difficult start to their season but they would probably look at us as well and say the same thing.

“It’s two teams who will have this opportunity tomorrow night to kick start their seasons.”

This game is the start of a double header against Fiorentina, the return clash taking place in Florence next week.

Asked if Hearts had to avoid defeat this evening to have any chance of reaching the knock-out stages of the competition, Neilson added: “No, I don’t think so. We are sitting in a good position with three points already and we still have a number of games left.

“It’s a game we are looking forward to. We would like to take three points but we understand it’s going to be a very difficult game.

“It’s a massive game for the football club. To have a very famous Serie A team coming to Tynecastle under the lights for European football is huge for us.

“We know we have to bring our best game and hope Fiorentina don’t bring theirs. Then it gives us a chance.

“For any Hearts fans who have paid little attention to Italian football since the days when Channel 4 screened liver games from the start of the 1990s, Neilson insists it has evolved immensely.



“I’ve been watching their games and they are very impressive in the press,” he added.

“Italian football has changed quite a bit in the last number of years.

“It has gone from Catenaccio, sitting in and defending to real all-out pressing and aggression. It’s really exciting to watch.”

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday’s knowledge of Italian culture has been enhanced after holidaying in the country during the summer.

“I actually went to Florence on my holidays in the summer there so I know it’s a beautiful city,” said the former Rangers player.

“It’s going to be a great occasion for a lot of our players to go and play in a stadium that is so historic.

“I’ve been to a few places in Italy on holiday, Florence was always one I wanted to visit as I had heard it was very beautiful.

“I did a little tour, I went to Rome, Florence and Bologna for a couple of nights. Great food, I think that’s the main thing!”

Asked by an Italian journalist if he knew Florence and Edinburgh were twinned, Halliday replied: “I didn’t know that. I better not say who I think is the better looking of the twins because the Edinburgh locals might not be too happy!”