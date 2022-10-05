New owner of Scot castle pledges multi-million local investment

The new owner of Carbisdale Castle in Ardgay, Sutherland, has vowed to inject £10m into the local economy.

Samantha Kane aims to deliver on her promise by creating job opportunities within the estate and nearby grounds.

Samantha Kane was drawn by the castle’s splendour and historical background

Highland-based contractors are to carry out the castle’s refurbishment plans. Likewise, on the outskirts of the estate, she plans to support local organic farmers.

The wildlife supporter has also committed to preserving the surrounding forest by aligning with local charitable causes.

Miss Kane said: “My vision is to breathe new life into Carbisdale and ensure that its incredible historical value can coexist alongside new contributions to the prosperity of the local area.”

The 19th-century castle holds a remarkable past, from being a duchess’s residence to the refuge for Norwegian royalty during the Nazi regime.

The 20-bedroom property has its private loch and oversees the Kyle of Sutherland. Recently, its ownership has bounced swiftly between investment groups, leaving the estate vacant in the later years.