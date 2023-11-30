Bumper £3.1m skiing investment hopes to power European growth

MAISON Sport has announced the completion of a £3.1m investment round, bolstering its position in the European ski tech industry.

Maison Sport is an online platform connecting ski enthusiasts with professional instructors, aiming to become the leading global destination for snowsport.

The 2023 funding was secured through a private investment firm and angel investors, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey, changing the way ski instructors and ski schools operate.

This infusion of capital will expand Maison Sport’s reach, enhancing its platform’s tech capabilities, and solidifying its position as the go-to platform for ski instructors to sign up, and winter sports enthusiasts to book through.

(L-R) – Co-Founders of Maison Sport: Olly Robinson, Nick Robinson, Aaron Tipping.

The funding lands at a time when experiences are becoming more of a focal point within people’s holidays with Tripadvisor releasing a study showing that 67% of travelers placed more value on experiences than things.

Previous investment rounds for the Maison Sport have attracted renowned investors, including of Gareth Williams, Co-Founder of Skyscanner and Kevin Byrne, the Founder and owner of Checkatrade.

Gareth Williams comments: “I was attracted to the team’s infectious energy and enthusiasm and the huge potential for growth for Maison Sport.

“Leisure activities on holiday are frequently treated as a checkbox or filter on a website, but they are often the purpose of the travel.

“Now that so much technology exists for the basics, specialists are best placed to provide and facilitate the most meaningful time spent away.

“In the case of skiing, getting resort choice and ski instruction right can make all the difference between and good and a great holiday.”

Kevin Byrne comments: “This venture, founded by professional skiers, captured my investment due to its embodiment of ambition and a relentless pursuit of success.

“Aligned with the successful principles of Checkatrade, Maison Sport has reshaped the landscape of ski instruction, connecting enthusiasts with top tier professional instructors through trusted reviews.

“My decision to invest stems from witnessing the platform’s dedication to excellence, exemplified through its robust online review system that cultivates a culture of trust and transparency within the skiing community.

“I am thrilled to be part of the journey, recognising its potential to make a lasting impact in the world of winter sports.”

Commenting on the successful investment round, Co-Founder and CEO Nick Robinson, expressed gratitude for the support from both new and existing investors: “Our goal is to become the largest seller of snow sports activities worldwide within the next five years.

“This investment not only validates Maison Sport’s mission to make snow sports accessible to everyone but also empowers us to scale our operations and bring more value to our end users, both the instructors and the holidaymakers.”

British Alpine Ski Racer and Maison Sport ambassador, Charlie Raposo comments: “The team at Maison Sport are pioneers in the ski and snowboard space by creating a more easily accessible and welcoming space for skiers and snowboarders.

“They will lead the charge for instructors globally and this next phase of investment will allow the team to grow into new markets and become a dominant force in ski instruction worldwide and I look forward to being a part of that journey.”

Maison Sport is currently present in over 400 resorts with over 1,300 trusted, qualified instructors across France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.