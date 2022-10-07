Scots bus alliance wins Net Zero award at Glasgow Business Awards

A SCOTS bus collaboration project has won a major award at the Glasgow Business Awards this week.

GlasGo Bus Alliance took home the Net Zero Achievement award at the Awards held in Glasgow on Thursday 6th October.

The GlasGo Bus Alliance is a collective effort of the city’s major bus operators who have come together to proactively tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the bus sector, both now, and in the future.

The Alliance joined forces in an effort to help Scotland reach its 2045 Net Zero goal.

Operators including Stagecoach West of Scotland, First Bus, McGills, West Coast Motors and Whitelaws have invested almost £80m to bring around 200 fully electric vehicles to the streets of Glasgow.

As part of their Net Zero commitment, the GlasGo Bus Alliance has recently completed the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) rapid-charging centre, with charging stations that can fully charge a bus in just four hours if required.

The centre will be located in Glasgow’s southside, at First Bus’s flagship Caledonia depot.

Stagecoach West Scotland has also implemented a roadmap to becoming a fully carbon neutral business through investment in a zero-emissions fleet, such as electric buses, and other green technologies over the next 15 years.

They are already seeing a 14% reduction in carbon emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Each member of the GlasGo Bus Alliance is committed to making sure that bus travel in and around Glasgow is as accessible, dependable, and enjoyable as possible.

The Alliance is committed to creating a world-class flexible transport system to meet the needs of residents, commuters and visitors alike.

GlasGo Bus Alliance has said it will go ahead with more initiatives over the rest of 2022 and beyond.

GlasGo Bus Alliance Chair and Managing Director of Stagecoach West Scotland Fiona Doherty said: “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, our first as an Alliance.

“It shows our collective commitment to Glasgow’s local economy and community, and it puts us at the forefront of the drive to achieve Net Zero.”

“This is an important step towards delivering the City’s green ambitions.

“Transport is a key part of that process and having a bus network that everyone wants to use is our ambition. This award shows that we’re moving in the right direction.”