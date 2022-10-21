A TESCO customer has claimed she was physically sick after biting into a juicy satsuma only to find maggots crawling around inside.

Kelly Sutton was left disgusted after making the grim discovery during lunch at her work in Oxfordshire on Monday.

The 33-year-old nursery worker had just taken a bite out of her piece of fruit when she automatically noticed the taste was off.

She claims she then looked down to find several maggots wriggling around inside the fruit.

Kelly said she took the revolting fruit back to her local Tesco store where she was offered a voucher for £10.

Kelly was disgusted by the taste when she took her first bite. (C) Kelly Sutton

However, she feels that this is not enough for the horrendous experience, claiming that staff seemed “unbothered” by her complaint.

Kelly posted images of the maggot-infested satsuma on Facebook later on the same day, writing: “Be careful everyone with your fruit. These satsumas from Tesco had maggots in them.

“Absolutely disgusting.”

Dozens of disgusted social media users commented on the post.

Rhonda Cooper said: “Gross.”

Pictured: The bitten satsuma. (C) Kelly Sutton

Emily Kate said: “Ohh god that’s not good.”

Rose Hendy said:”Disgusting.”

And Pamela Steptoe said: “I love the satsumas but will stop.

“Would be very sick getting them if I found them.”

Speaking today, Kelly said: “I was at work in a nursery and sat down to have my lunch. I bit into it and spat it straight out, as it tasted absolutely awful.

The maggots were trapped inside the satsuma. (C) Kelly Sutton

“Then my colleagues and I pulled it apart and saw the maggots. I was physically sick after seeing them.

“It was disgusting. I dread to think how many other people had the same.

“I went [to Tesco] straight from work to complain. I showed them the pictures and they said all they could do was refund me for the oranges and give me a goodwill voucher.

“I really wasn’t happy with it at all. I thought they would have given a lot more than a £10 voucher – it’s not really about the money but the fact that they just weren’t bothered at all by it.”

This is not the first time that Tesco has been under fire for insect-infested food.

In 2020, government officials collected a rare species of insect from Spain that had been living inside one customer’s broccoli for two weeks.

The red palm-weevil had survived being refrigerated for two weeks and was only discovered when the broccoli had been unwrapped for dinner preparation.