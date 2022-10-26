Scots hotel revealed as “haunted” following alleged spectre sightings

A SCOTS hotel has been announced as “haunted” following a collection of alleged sightings of ghosts – include one from late spiritual medium Derek Acorah.

Right in time for Halloween, Crerar Hotels have coined Thainstone House in Aberdeenshire as their most haunted hotel, after various alleged sightings of “The Green Lady”.

Thainstone House Hotel is an 18th century Palladian mansion. (Image provided by Crerar Hotels)

The spirit, thought to be that of the former owner’s daughter, was said to have died at the mansion from fatal injuries after a horse-riding accident.

Multiple guests – including spiritualist, the late Derek Acorah – claimed to have seen her, donned in a green riding cloak – which inspired her name – roaming around room 406.

Objects moving, mysterious noises and pets reluctant to come near the room are among the paranormal events allegedly witnessed.

Acorah claimed to have encountered the “beautiful” young girl when he stayed at the historic building.

He claimed to have seen not only her, but an older woman as well, whom he thought was her mother or grandmother.

The ghost hunter, along with those at Thainstone House however, believed the spirits to be harmless and happy spirits.

Acorah further claimed he attempted to converse with the apparition, but despite his efforts, she was “too shy to speak”.

Associates of the hotel have added that they “are happy for The Green Lady to call Thainstone House home.”

The Crerar Hotels group have even called the hotel’s restaurant The Green Lady, to pay tribute to her.