Author gets own back on “sex pest” who sent her unsolicited photo of penis by winding him up about “worrying” rash

AN AUTHOR got her own back on a “sex pest” who sent her an unsolicited picture of his penis by winding him up about a worrying rash above his genitals.

Becky Holmes was sent an explicit image on social media on Tuesday from a man called Greg who she claims has been sending her vile X-rated messages for the past year.

The newest photograph shows Greg standing with his penis poking through a piece of paper with the words “Happy Birthday” written above.

Becky’s message exchanges with Greg. Credits: Becky Holmes.

Becky, 44, decided enough was enough and got payback by finally responding to the message saying she appreciated the effort but advised Greg to get the red mark on his lower abdomen checked.

She also sent back a close up of the “rash” she was referring to which sits just inches above Greg’s manhood.

The response sent Greg into a panic where he was concerned for his health and even said he had showed his cousin for a second opinion.

After reaching her goal of making him feel uncomfortable, Becky stopped responding – leaving him at a loose end and questioning whether he may actually have something wrong with him.

Becky, from Warwickshire, posted the online exchange with Greg on her Twitter page yesterday, writing: “Long-term sex pest Greg was kind enough to send me a willy-themed Happy Birthday message yesterday.

“Unfortunately I was distracted by a mark on his body which I had to inform him was the start of something terrible (This really is the best way to deal with online perverts.)”

The post has gained over 34,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments from people who loved Becky’s response.

One said: “How on earth did he start the conversation with his cousin… Hey, I’ve been sending pictures of my willy online and…..”

Another wrote: “Outstanding work. And what the hell is the paper around the micro penis.”

A third replied: Well played Becky.”

While one social media user commented “Think of the effort he actually put in to get that bit of paper ready. The writing of the words, getting the hole in the right place.

“Did he do the words around the hole, or do the words first and put the hole in between?”

However, some thought Becky may went too far with scaring the man over his health.

One said “That’s pretty cruel and sadistic to be honest. If he’s annoyed you then just block and get on with your life.

“I don’t see the humour in giving someone huge stress and anxiety by making them think they have a serious illness or condition.”

Another wrote: “Why don’t you just block him?”

While a third commented: “I don’t get why you didn’t just report and block?

“Trying to freak someone out into thinking they’ve got a serious/potentially fatal health condition seems a bit sadistic and twisted?”

Author Becky Holmes. Credits: Becky Holmes

Speaking today, Becky said: “Unfortunately unsolicited explicit images are something that a vast number of social media users receive on a daily basis. My advice to people would always be to report, delete and then block.

“A lot of them will experience sexual gratification from being told that they are disgusting, perverted etc as they have a humiliation kink.

“I very rarely tell any of these guys that I think they are vile. I prefer to change the subject completely and either confuse them or, in the case of Greg, make them feel uncomfortable.

“Sharing the conversations on Twitter serves to highlight how blatant these guys are to ensure that no one ever forgets that this happens all the time and, of course, to make people laugh.”

She added: “People’s reactions are always a mixed bag. Most people on my account are fully in favour of what I do because they like to see the tables turned on these perverts – them being made to feel uncomfortable for a change.

“However I have had people tell me it’s ‘not fair’ on the guy who sent the photo. My response to that would be ‘tell me you feel bad for them when someone sends an unsolicited d**k pic to your young son/daughter’.”

In her responses to Greg, Becky wrote: “Greg, mate, that’s great and I appreciate the effort but I’m distracted by what appears to be a dangerous red mark on your stomach.

“Greg, I have a degree in dermatology. I’ve seen these before in that position and it is often a sign of something more serious.”

Greg responded: “What do you mean in that position? It’s just a spot, it doesn’t itch and I’ve never noticed it before. How can a spot be serious? You’ve never had spots before?

“Why is it bad that it doesn’t itch? I don’t understand. Itching is a bad thing. It’s just a spot. I was calm, you’re not making me calm.”

Becky wrote: “Greg I’m so sorry. It’s going to be a really difficult few months for you.

“That’s the nature of the condition. You won’t know until it’s too late.”

In his final messages, a panicked Greg replied: “What the f**k does that mean? Look, I’m okay, there’s nothing there.

“I’ve shown my cousin the pictures as you really stressed me out earlier. We’re not an expert like you but she agrees with me, we can’t see anything, especially in the second picture. If there’s anyone you work with that could give a second opinion, that would help.”