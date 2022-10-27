WITH the cost of living rising ever higher, many of us are scrutinising our spending and

cutting back. Frivolous non-essentials are the first things to be struck off the shopping list,

and there is a genuine fear this could mean many families will be forced to sacrifice their

Christmas in order to make ends meet.

However, one local Community Interest Company is working hard to ensure those in need

can still experience and enjoy the spirit of Christmas. Tuesday 1st November will see The

Leith Collective launch its Christmas tree and festive food exchange across its three Scottish stores.

Locals are being urged to search their homes for any unwanted Christmas trees and

decorations that may be languishing in cupboards and attics. Non-perishable store cupboard essentials and festive treats are also being accepted. All items will be available for anyone to collect at Ocean Terminal, Fort Kinnaird and St Enoch Centre completely free of charge, no questions asked.

Pictured, found of Leith Collective, Sarah Thomson. (C) McCosh communications

The Christmas initiative comes just a month after the launch of The Leith Collective’s winter coat exchange which has received an overwhelming response so far, with over 1,000 coats donated and collected by locals.

Leith Collective founder, Sara Thomson, explains why she is keen to build on the momentum of the winter coat exchange and go further to help those who are struggling:

“For many people, 2022 has been a real financial struggle, and buying a Christmas tree and festive food will prove to be too much of a stretch this year. These things aren’t essentials, and it’s highly likely that for them Christmas will be yet another casualty of the cost of living crisis.

“But I believe everyone deserves to have a nice Christmas, and what better way to

spread festive cheer than by donating to others and lifting their spirits when they need it

most.”

Christmas trees and non-perishable festive food can be dropped off or collected at The Leith Collective at Ocean Terminal, The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird, and The Clydeside

Collective at St Enoch Centre during opening hours. It is hoped that by hosting the Christmas tree and festive food exchange in these accessible locations that those currently

experiencing difficulties will be able to receive a much-needed helping hand.