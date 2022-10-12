Crafty mum shares hack that saves money while providing Christmas treat

A CRAFTY MUM has shared her ingenious hack in order to save money whilst also enjoying an advent calendar this year.

Caroline Clarke was shopping in her local Tesco supermarket when she saw a Ferrero Rocher advent calendar on the shelves priced at £13.50.

However after continuing her shop and trawling the aisles Caroline came across a box of 24 Ferrero Rocher costing just £5.90.

Caroline found a cheaper way to get herself an advent calendar. Credit: Caroline Clarke

The crafty mum from Sprowston, Norfolk purchased herself the box of 24 chocolates and returned home.

Once at home, Caroline took a marker to the front of the box and drew the numbers on to make the box reflect an advent calendar.

The 42-year-old shared her ingenious idea on Friday writing: “When the Ferrero Rocher advent calendar is £13.50 in Tesco and these are only £5.90 with your clubcard.

“Sorry but I would rather save myself £7.60 and have this.”

Her post was liked over 9,000 times with over 1,000 comments from social media users who were delighted with her ingenious idea.

One said: “Does anyone actually have the willpower for one a day? Not me.”

Another added: “I’m going to do this for this year.”

A third commented: “Might splash the boat out and get one of these.”

Caroline decided to save herself some money and make her own advent calendar. Credit: Caroline Clarke

Another retorted: “Great idea but I would eat seven days in one go.”

Speaking today, Caroline said: “I was in Tesco and I went for a look in the seasonal aisle to get myself an advent calendar as I love Ferrero Rocher.

“The price tag of £13 for a mixed advent calendar of Ferrero Rocher was unjustifiable to spend on myself.

“I spied the box of 24 Ferrero Rocher at £5.70 even though they were not mixed as the original are my favourites.

“I thought it was great at more than half the price to just number each one in the box to treat myself each day.

“I’m a single parent watching the pennies but don’t see why I shouldn’t have a little treat each day too.”

It is estimated that there are over 16 million advent calendars sold in the United Kingdom each year in the run up to Christmas.