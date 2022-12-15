“Torpedoes in the making” – Driver slammed after gas canisters weighing “a tonne each” fall off lorry

Please credit: Deadline News

A “COWBOY” driver has been slammed after his load of giant gas canisters weighing “a tonne each” came crashing off narrowly missing passing vehicles.

Traffic officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) revealed on Monday (12 DEC) how they had attended the scene after the load of giant red canisters came tumbling off at a junction in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

Images show six worn canisters lying on the road next to a snapped strap and a part of the lorry that appears to have come flying off alongside the heavy canisters.

Thankfully nobody got injured C(GMP Traffic)

The lorry’s straps also appear to be heavily frayed, with the load being secured improperly, leading to the canisters coming rolling off towards passing cars in a style similar to cult classic movie series Final Destination.

GMP Traffic shared the images to social media on Monday (12 DEC), revealing that the driver had been reported, a PG9 issued and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) informed.

They said: “The driver of this vehicle failed to adequately secure his load prior to embarking on his journey.

“Unfortunately his lack of straps and load securing meant his load shifted & fell from the trailer, narrowly avoiding passing vehicles. #PG9 issued, driver reported & HSE notified.”

GMP Traffic also added in a later post: “Also two tonne limit and yet only two straps used to support around seven cylinders weighing probably a tonne each.”

Shocking images show the straps clearly deteriorated C(GMP traffic)

The post has received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from users who reacted in shock at the potential catastrophe avoided.

One user said: “Hopefully they were empty, torpedoes in the making.”

Another replied: “Absolute disgrace, too lazy or can’t be bothered. Could have killed someone.”

A third user said: “Flipping heck that’s gonna be a code brown for the car following.”

Another commented: “Another ‘professional’ driver. He shouldn’t have a licence if he’s driving around with a loose load like that, he could have killed people.”

A fifth user added: “You probably don’t want to be on the East Lancs Road when whatever the hell these things are come rolling down the hill at you!”

Another replied: “Cowboy outfit on the road.”

And one user simply said: “Final Destination.”

The police tweeted the load needed either chain or steel supports. C(GMP Traffic)

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said today (THU): “At approximately 12pm on Monday 12 December 2022, officers were called to reports of a transport related incident on A580 Chaddock Lane, East Lancashire Road in Worsley.

“A heavy goods vehicle had lost a load of empty gas cylinders, which left the road partially obstructed.

“The road re-opened later that day at approximately 3pm.

“No arrests were made.”

A PG9 is issued due to mechanical problems or the condition of a vehicle’s bodywork and equipment and can have an immediate or delayed effect depending on how severe the defect is.

The scenario drew comparisons to the movie Final Destination 2, specifically the scene in which a log falls off the back of a lorry and comes flying through a police officer’s windscreen.

