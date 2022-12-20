A MUM-OF-ONE has shared the heartwarming letter her son wrote to Santa Claus, revealing he wanted no gifts as his life “is perfect as it is”.

Amanda Deverick had been fretting over Christmas as the worry of finances loomed overhead when she discovered her son Chase’s letter last Friday.

Pictured: Pete with two of his grandsons Chase and Blake. (C) Amanda Deverick.

Amanda, from Great Barford, Bedfordshire, was left in tears after Chase’s heartwarming letter to Santa revealed his happiness with his life, despite the passing of his grandfather Pete last year.

The 43-year-old told of how Chase, 11, had a very close bond with his grandfather, with the pair being inseperable.

Since Pete’s passing though, the devastated mum-and-son duo have bonded in grief and grown even closer, with the kind-hearted student helping out with housework and even making his mum breakfast.

Chase’s heartfelt letter to Santa reads: “Dear Santa,

“What sounds strange, I don’t want anything for Christmas because my life is perfect as it is.”

The letter contains a picture of an elf on the bottom left and a stamp in the top right marked for Lapland.

Pictured: the beautiful letter. (C) Amanda Deverick.

Amanda shared the touching letter to social media on Friday, writing: “Santa’s letter from my son, he’s eleven and OMG this brought a tear to my eye. We don’t have much but we have each other.

“I just love this young man, he doesn’t see his dad (dad’s choice), but still happy.

“I’m so proud of the gentleman he’s becoming.”

The post has received over 9,000 likes and hundreds of comments from users who were left moved by Chase’s thoughtful comments.

One person said: “This letter says a lot about you as well as your son. What a stunning letter from an eleven year old.”

Another wrote: “OMG, this is literally the most humble thing I’ve seen all week. You must be a very good mumma to give him such high morals, your little boy’s melted me.”

A third commented: “You’re obviously doing an amazing job, bringing him up, this is beautiful. Also brought a tear to my eyes, wish more children were like him.

Pictured: Chase helping his grandfather Pete to sand walls. (C) Amanda Deverick.

“Wishing you both a very merry Christmas.”

A fourth added: “So beautiful, we need more people just like your son. Credit to you for raising a kind-hearted soul.”

Speaking today, Amanda said: “That’s just him and what he wants.

“I’ve told him he needs to save for half of [Christmas] and I’ll put the rest to it, but I’ve always told him Santa only spends the same on every child and their parents help with the rest.

“I’ve explained I can’t afford to do that right now so we had a chat and he understands and there was nothing else he wanted, he made a joke about a Teletubby outfit, one of those adult ones but nothing else he wants or needs, really.

“Not sure whether it’s because he’s the man in the house but he’s just so loving, caring and polite and very thoughtful. He’s such a lovely young man, caring and very responsible.

“He looks after me. For example, last Sunday he wanted to make pancakes and he went online and found this recipe and made them – normally, I’m in the kitchen with him but this time it was all him.

“His teachers love him, he’s really good at school and just talks a lot as he’s a bit of a joker.

“My dad was like his dad and we lost him in 2021, I thought he would rebel or something as they were so close but he just keeps growing into this amazing young man.

“My dad used to decorate the whole house so everyone knew who we were when I said ‘the one with the lights’.

“He also used to dress up and be Santa at Chase’s school and his work Christmas parties – a very special man too.”