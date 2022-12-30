A SCOTS Come Dine With Me star has appeared in the most unlikely of places – New York’s Times Square.

Darren Dowling, also known as Dazza, decided to part with £33 ($40) in order to appear on the big screen billboard ahead of Times Square’s busiest night of the year.

The social media star shared the video yesterday with his followers on TikTok detailing his plan.

The Come Dine With Me star appeared on the big screen. Credit:TikTok/yerboidazza

The video culminates with Dazza appearing on a large billboard screen mere days before New York’s world famous ball drop to bring in the New Year.

In the clip, he said: “I’ve just paid to play a video of me eating a slice of bread in Times Square.

“This is how I done it – I jumped onto the app, uploaded my video and picked a time slot paid $40.

“I posted on Facebook asking if there was anyone in New York City that could help me record it then I met Ryan.

“Me and Ryan spent ten minutes sorting out the plan, the time had come I was ready, Ryan was ready, the world was ready.”

The Tiktok then cuts to Ryan who says: “Is that Dazza, is that the Dazza, first time I’ve seen a friendly face in New York and it’s Dazza eating a sandwich. Happy New Year, Mum.”

The TikTok received over 166,000 views in less than a day and hundreds of comments.

Previously, the Scots comedian has been entertaining his followers over the festive season by conducting a serious of food based challenges.

He bought an eight patty Whopper from Burger King as well as ordering a Big Mac and customising it with every optional extra.