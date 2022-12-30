Friday, December 30, 2022
NewsScots MMA star Chris 'Bad Guy' Bungard reveals dislike of UFC'S Paddy...
NewsScottish NewsTop Stories
0
14
More by Darren McConachie

Scots MMA star Chris ‘Bad Guy’ Bungard reveals dislike of UFC’S Paddy Pimblett

SCOTS MMA star Chris Bungard has revealed his dislike for the UFC’s Paddy Pimblett calling him a ‘w**k’.

The Holytown, North Lanarkshire fighter was appearing on the ‘Pint and 2 shots’ podcast hosted by Grado, Stephen Purdon and Chris Toal when he made the blunt revelation about the Scouse fighter.

Grado says: “Here can I ask you something right and I don’t know if this is controversial, what do you think of that Paddy the Baddy geezer?”

Chris Bungard
Chris Bungard revealed he disliked UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett. Credit: Pintand2shots

Bungard,34, instantly replies: “He’s a w**k, he’s a bootlicker man.”

Fellow Scots MMA fighter and UFC star Paul Craig interjects and says: “Here’s the thing, love him or hate him he’s still getting people to watch the sport.”

However, Bungard was having none of it and replies: “He’s trying to suck [president of the UFC] Dana’s d**k.”

Craig,35, also revealed that UFC fighters will be sent emails if they are deemed to have brought the company into disrepute.

The fighter from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire boasts an 8-5-1 record in the UFC and told how he has received emails from Reebok and Venum for ripping their gear.

He said: “I’ve had two [warnings] from Reebok and two from Venum for ripping their t-shirts, I know ripping my t-shirt.

“Ripping my t-shirt as I’m walking into the octagon, the UFC love it.

“I also had a warning for wearing my face paint to the weigh in, the UFC love it but they’re like ah yeah we still need to give you a warning though.”

Paddy Pimblett gained worldwide attention this year following his impressive performances in the octagon as well as giving a passionate speech about men’s health earlier this year.

He gained further attention in the United States after signing a deal with media company Barstool Sports.

Previous articleScots Come Dine With Me star appears on unique New York billboard eating bread
Next articlePai gow is the latest casino craze. How to join in

Related Stories

About

Deadline News
Suite 6, Bonnington Bond,
2 Anderson Place,
Edinburgh
EH6 5NP

Tel: 0131 516 3433

Useful Links

Social