SCOTS MMA star Chris Bungard has revealed his dislike for the UFC’s Paddy Pimblett calling him a ‘w**k’.

The Holytown, North Lanarkshire fighter was appearing on the ‘Pint and 2 shots’ podcast hosted by Grado, Stephen Purdon and Chris Toal when he made the blunt revelation about the Scouse fighter.

Grado says: “Here can I ask you something right and I don’t know if this is controversial, what do you think of that Paddy the Baddy geezer?”

Chris Bungard revealed he disliked UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett. Credit: Pintand2shots

Bungard,34, instantly replies: “He’s a w**k, he’s a bootlicker man.”

Fellow Scots MMA fighter and UFC star Paul Craig interjects and says: “Here’s the thing, love him or hate him he’s still getting people to watch the sport.”

However, Bungard was having none of it and replies: “He’s trying to suck [president of the UFC] Dana’s d**k.”

Craig,35, also revealed that UFC fighters will be sent emails if they are deemed to have brought the company into disrepute.

The fighter from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire boasts an 8-5-1 record in the UFC and told how he has received emails from Reebok and Venum for ripping their gear.

He said: “I’ve had two [warnings] from Reebok and two from Venum for ripping their t-shirts, I know ripping my t-shirt.

“Ripping my t-shirt as I’m walking into the octagon, the UFC love it.

“I also had a warning for wearing my face paint to the weigh in, the UFC love it but they’re like ah yeah we still need to give you a warning though.”

Paddy Pimblett gained worldwide attention this year following his impressive performances in the octagon as well as giving a passionate speech about men’s health earlier this year.

He gained further attention in the United States after signing a deal with media company Barstool Sports.