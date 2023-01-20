Grieving widow pleads with landlord to end late husband’s tenancy

A GRIEVING widow has pleaded with a landlord to end her late husband’s ongoing tenancy so that the family can finally process their loss, five months after he passed away.

Chloe Reid Williams married husband Tim in 2011, and had a decade together before Tim, 45, became unwell and moved into a rented home nearby so that he was still able to see his wife and two children Gruff and Mali.

Tim unfortunately passed away in August 2022, and Chloe believed that after her husband’s death she would just remove his belongings from the home and the tenancy would come to an end.

Tim Williams with son Gruff and daughter Mali. Credit: Chloe Reid Williams

However, the 47-year-old teacher was stunned when she was informed that there was a no break clause – meaning that although Tim had passed away, the tenancy would continue to run.

Mum-of-two Chloe has been left heartbroken by this news and says she has pleaded with both Tim’s landlord and the letting agents to end the contract as it is the “morally right thing to do”.

When he moved into the property in May 2022, Tim paid for a year upfront, but Chloe has said she finds being in the flat distressing as her husband passed away in the home.

She alleges that she has told the letting agents this but her appeals have not been listened to.

Speaking today, Chloe said: “My husband died in August last year – he had paid a year’s rent in advance.

“He died in the flat so I’ve stressed to the landlord how distressing the situation is and how I want it off my hands.

“I have two young children and a very difficult time financially now.

Chloe and Tim on their wedding day in 2011. Credit: Chloe Reid Williams

“I said I will even cover the agency fees involved in re-letting the property but was told no.

“All the agency has said is that the landlord says no.

“The property is just sitting empty and I have told them I can’t be responsible for maintaining it in the cold weather as I can’t afford to keep it heated.

“I find it too distressing to be there [at the home of my children’s dad]. Tim was an incredibly loving father.

“My husband’s clothes are still hanging in the wardrobe there. I’ve told them I can’t face moving the clothes but of course I would get them removed if the landlord said he would end the contract.

“The agency hasn’t helped but ultimately it’s the landlord’s decision to hold onto the money while the flat sits empty.

“They haven’t shown any empathy for my situation, that’s for sure.”