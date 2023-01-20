A SCOTS football club has been mocked on social media for their optimistic claim that a pitch inspection would be going ahead in the lead up to their weekend fixture.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle left social media users in stitches yesterday after they posted a tweet that showed their stadium under a blanket of thick snow after this week’s harsh winter weather.

This comes just days before their scheduled match against Queen’s Park in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Caledonian Stadium in thick snow. (C) Inverness Caledonian Thistle/Twitter.

The Scottish Championship side captioned the post: “The club can confirm that there will be a pitch inspection tomorrow at 12pm ahead of our scheduled Scottish Cup tie against Queen’s Park on Saturday.”

The photo shows the 7,500 capacity Caledonian Stadium completely white-washed without a single patch of green grass remaining visible.

The wintery image shows a panoramic view of the stadium’s pitch as it blends into the background of the icy trees and frosty sky behind it.

Strikingly, the only visibly clear section of the photograph are the seats within the stands which remain clear of snow as the spelling of ‘Inverness’ surrounds both sides of the surface.

The post has been liked by over 300 Twitter users and has received a host comments mocking the club for their optimistic view of the situation.

One user hilariously joked: “Who’s inspecting the pitch? Torvill and Dean?”

Another wrote: “I’m no genius but I am going to put neck on line say game is likely to be off.”

A third joked: “Unless it’s a snowball fight I wouldn’t bother.”

Another quipped: “Orange ball and batter on with it.”

A fifth jokingly suggested: “Just put a wet paper towel on it.”

Despite the odds, Caley Thistle’s boss Billy Dodds said today: “I’m really looking forward to it, I think it was a brilliant 0-0 (last fixture).

“I really enjoyed the game and we were never comfortable because there were chances at both ends, hopefully it will be a brilliant game and hopefully we can get through the tie – that’s the main objective.”

Inverness currently find themselves sixth in Scotland’s second division but are unbeaten in their last three fixtures.