Muir Homes has submitted a revised planning application for a new housing development at Westfield Loan to the western edge of Forfar. The plans will provide 159 much needed high quality residential and affordable homes to help address the housing needs of the area.

The site is located south of Glamis Road and to the west of Westfield Loan and contributes to the effective housing land supply in the council’s housing land audit and supports the development strategy in the Angus Local Development Plan (ADLP).

Forfar, Westfield Loan (C) Perceptive Communicators

The revised site-layout and supporting documents are submitted to address previous comments from Angus Council. The updated plans include: a variety of house types, a new noise mitigation solution involving homes along the Glamis Road frontage, and new car parking provision. The planning application, which also includes 39 flats and houses for affordable rent, was submitted to Angus Council in December and Muir Homes are keen it will be determined at the next Development Standards Committee in March 2023.

The revised design proposal for the new homes complements the existing architecture in the area. The housing styles have differing roof lines and vary to include dormer windows and stepped roofs providing an interesting and attractive streetscape. The pedestrian and cycle links through the development offer easy access to local amenities in Forfar.

Nicola McCowan Hill, Land and Planning Manager, Muir Homes, said: “Westfield Loan is designed with the community in mind. Our development plans create a neighbourhood where people want to live. We have created a mix of homes with pedestrian access to schools, shops and open space. We see it as the best of both worlds – close to a town and larger cities but with easy access to the countryside.

“This area is in need of new homes of all price ranges. The development offers a significant number of benefits to Forfar that not only deliver the housing needed in the development plan, but also create a high quality residential environment that supports sustainable outdoor living and protects the adjacent countryside.

“We are keen to keep working with Council Planning Officers to reach a decision at the planning meeting in March.”