SHOCKING dashcam footage shows a driver narrowly avoiding catastrophe as an unseen woman steps out into the road – in front of 50mph traffic.

Sean Mouton had been driving home from work last week along the A6 in Lancashire when he was forced to slam on the brakes after a rogue pedestrian stepped out onto the road.

The 28-year-old sounded his horn and came to a screeching halt when a woman – apparently oblivious to the presence of vehicles – appears out of the darkness and almost into his front bumper.

Footage of the shocking moment the woman walks into traffic. Credits: Sean Mouton.

Video shows the account manager driving along the dark stretch of road whilst music plays in the background.

Suddenly, in a “blink and you’ll miss it” moment, a figure can be seen emerging from the darkness by the side of the road.

The woman, dressed in a dark green jacket with her hood up and allegedly looking at her mobile phone, walks straight into the road and in front of Sean’s car.

Sean, from Preston, Lancashire, jerks his car to the right, narrowly missing the lucky woman by inches.

Simultaneously, he blasts his horn as he slams his brakes and comes to a complete stop, shaken by the near-fatal accident.

Sean uploaded the video to Facebook last week with the caption: “This was at 50mph, hood up and I assume didn’t see me.

“Impossible to avoid, she is very lucky. Sound kept on as you can hear how quickly I react on the horn.”

One Facebook user commented: “Could she not hear you coming?”

Another said: “If she tried that with a wagon or a coach or even a loaded van that wouldve been a far different story.”

A third wrote: “Bet she will still be blaming you.”

Another user joked: “How long a sentence did you receive for the crime of listening to truly horrific music?”

Speaking today, Sean said: “The incident took place along the A6 in Lancashire, it’s a notoriously busy road and this was near the Flower Bowl in Preston.

Driver, Sean Mouton. (C) Sean Mouton

“The constant flow of traffic means it isn’t ideal for pedestrian use and certainly should not be crossed where this occurred – in the 50mph zone.

“I was travelling at 50mph and noted the person waiting to cross. I’m quite spacially aware and as soon as I saw her foot move I knew she hadn’t seen me.

“I instantly slammed my brakes on and pressed my horn which brought me to a sliding halt as I’d braked so hard.

“I was worried I had hit her at first but I checked my rear view and saw her continue to run across the road.

“Fortunately there wasn’t any contact. Upon reviewing the footage you can see a few frames show a lit-up object in her hand, I believe she was on her phone and distracted.

“It just goes to show how aware of your surroundings you need to be at all times.”