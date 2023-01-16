A MUM has met a mixed bag of responses after claiming that another parent is fraudulently using benefits.

The married mum of three alleged that the acquaintance has been fraudulently misusing the benefits system for nearly a decade with no consequences.

She adds that the other parent shows visible signs of spending lots of money – including getting facial botox, getting her nails done and wearing designer outfits.

She mentions that the anonymous mum has two jobs, working as a clerical worker four days a week and as a bartender during the weekend where she has also commenced her own business, despite receiving a weekly £650 in benefits.

The concerned mum aired her concerns on social media last night, writing: “There’s a mum at school who is a huge benefit fraud. I wouldn’t class her as a friend as I don’t see her outside of school but we chat in the playground most mornings.

“Single mum of two [dear children]. Let me start by saying she is in no way of living in poverty.

“Her kids are always in new clothes and trainers, she’s always got her nails, hair and even Botox . We were talking about the cost of living last year and she was talking about the universal credit she gets and the £650 top up she’s had put in her bank.

“She works four days a week in an office. She also works nights and weekends in our local pub.

“I was surprised what she gets from her benefits as she has two jobs, to which she laughed and replied ‘oh that’s cash, I don’t declare that’. Today she’s mentioned she’s just been given a brand new council house.

“I asked how she managed that as there’s such a shortage in houses – her landlord in her old place is selling up which [would mean] she would be homeless.

“I get that’s crap, I’ve been in similar situations and the stress horrid [sic]. She said she told the council she couldn’t afford to rent privately and then started laughing how she’s going to be ‘loaded’ as the rent in her new house is next to nothing.

“£300 a month less than her private rent. I know people do it, and I know people have to get by.

“She’s been doing this for years – I remember when she started working at the pub, probably eight years ago. I asked her if she’s worried about getting caught and she said no.

“I asked her how much she earns at the pub and she said anywhere from £300 – £500 a week. She’s actually started a new business through this pub which is doing well, so she’s also gaining profit from that.

“I mean has she just got her head screwed on here? Would you do the same if you could get away with it?

“I dread to think what she would owe if she was caught and before anyone starts, no I’m absolutely not going to report her for fraud. I just know I couldn’t live like that, cheating the whole system, but it seems so easy to do.”

The post received an array of mixed responses as many both sided with the mum’s harsh judgement while others opposed it.

The anonymous poster added in the comments: “She works both days on a weekend I think – she parks opposite my house and it’s there from much time to closing both days. Then maybe six hours in the evening.

“I don’t know if she’s having me on or possibly means a month. The pub is extremely popular, they do weddings, hosts parties and big events all the time.

“They have themed nights, discos etc. Maybe extra in tips, no idea.”

One person said: “I’d shop her in a second.”

While another person wrote: “Report her. Everyone else’s taxes are paying for her.

“I deal with lots of people who are sick with depression/back pain but not doing anything to help themselves. On benefits and living a dream life, so annoying.”

A third commented: “Apologies, but this attitude really gets to me. While I acknowledge (or at least hope) that the majority of benefit claims are genuine, a lot are not.

“Billions are lost every year through benefit fraud, and everyone has a duty to report it if they know someone is committing it. Those billions could be used to provide better funding for schools, health care, and social services, policing etc, etc – all the services which are currently on their knees and everyone moans about.”

A fourth added: “You started a thread on here to criticise her, though. You wanted to whip up reaction here but you aren’t going to report her.

“Why not just mind your own business?”

A fifth wrote: “I highly doubt there’s a single person living a ‘dream life’ on benefits. It’s an absolute pittance!

“You say you couldn’t live like that – that’s fine – don’t. Don’t judge everyone by your own standards, it’ll see you up for awful disappointment.”

A sixth commented: “Perhaps you could explain exactly what you think is so easy about working four days in an office, and essentially all weekend plus nights in a pub, and raising two children, on your own?

“Which bit do you envy? Is it really only ‘fear of getting caught’ that stops you?

“Are you working harder, so deserve more? I really don’t understand your stance here.”