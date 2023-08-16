A SELF-CONFESSED “bad mum” has said she will “never get a job” after revealing that she receives more than £1,000 a week in benefits.

Whitney Ainscough has gained a large social media following through videos showing her cooking poor meals for her children, as well as bragging about how her benefits income compares to most salaries.

The 30-year-old mum of three has now explained why she doesn’t work and sees no need to, after revealing the whopping figure she receives through Universal Credit every week.

The video begins with Whitney from Rotherham, Yorkshire talking over a greenscreen background of her benefit entitlement document, which shows that she receives £1,151.90 per week.

She says: “Can somebody please tell me why I’d ever get a job when this is my weekly universal credits that I get.

“I mean, why would I get a job? I get your monthly wage in a week so why would I put myself out and get a job?

“I mean I’m living my f***ing best life, f***ing hell.”

Whitney uploaded the video to social media last month with the caption: “I will never get a job.”

The clip has since received over 48,000 likes and dozens of comments from outraged users.

One user wrote: “Exactly what’s wrong with the system.”

Another said: “Because I have self-respect.”

A third wrote: “Doing overtime just for you love.”

Another commented: “No need to rub it in though is there. I work full time and have to give up my house because I just can’t afford to go on.”

A fifth said: “It’s frustrating when my dad was really poorly with cancer and they told him he was fit for work and didn’t get a penny even though he worked 40 years.”

Another replied: “This gets me so mad but then I can’t really blame anyone for doing it.”

Speaking today Whitney said: “I wouldn’t get a job because you get more money on benefits, Universal Credit.

“I earn normal people’s monthly wage in one week.

“Everything is free in life for me, I live a luxury life on benefits and I drive a top of the range car, fully paid for by benefits mobility car.”

In Great Britain, there was a total of 5,893,386 people on Universal Credit (14.5%) in April 2023, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.