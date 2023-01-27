HOUSE hunters have been left in disbelief over a “sopping damp” and “loose-bricked” new build with has been listed for almost half a million pounds.

Charterhouse Yard in Whitehall, Bristol, has been placed on the market for an eye-watering £499,950, and appears modern and sleek in its online listing.

However, images have emerged online of the building’s true state, leaving social media users and house hunters alike in shock over rather decrepit state of the brand new property.

Charterhouse Yard in Whitehall, Bristol. Credits: Newbuild Hate/Twitter.

Images show the exterior of the house in an unflattering light, as the walls appear to have patches of wetness seeping through from the neighbouring building, indicating the possiblity of damp.

At least one loose brick is clearly visible in the wall too, with little to no mortar encompassing it.

The front door has been chipped at the bottom, and miscellaneous white stains and dirt marks adorn the walls, which look unfinished and incomplete.

A further image also shows what appears to be an attempted ‘living wall’ on the outside of the property.

Where there should be luscious green vegetation, there is instead depressingly brown and dried plants strapped to the side of the home, making the whole property feel sad and dull.

The images were shared to Twitter yesterday in a post captioned: “£499,950 for this dead-shrub adorned, loose-bricked, cracked door, sopping-damp townhouse in Bristol.”

The post has received over 1,500 likes and dozens of comments from users sharing their disdain at the new-build’s hefty price tag.

One Twitter user said: “Saw it the other day. What a sad little life those plants had.”

Another wrote: “Is that a dead ‘living’ wall?”

A third commented: “Leaving aside the dead vegetation, why does nobody build houses with eaves anymore?

“We don’t live in the Atacama Desert. It sometimes rains. Put a proper sodding roof on that keeps the rain off.”

Another said : “That boiler flue is far too close to that openable door and would be classified ‘at risk’ by a decent gas engineer.

“The life’s of the occupants are at risk. If anyone can dm me the full address, as an engineer, I can report the owners.”

A fifth added: “Half a million for that. Looks like a young offender’s institution.”

Another commented: “My grandfather was a builder, he’d be turning in his grave at this.”

Mock-up of what Charterhouse Yard should look like. Credits: Hawkfield Homes

The property’s developers, Hawkfield Homes have listed the new-build estate on their website, writing: “These nine contemporary family homes will have open plan living with urban, contemporary edginess throughout.

“All properties offering private roof terrace gardens, balconies to the master suite on town houses and private parking. This development is not to be missed.”

The average property price in Whitehall, Bristol last year was reported at £350,116, according to property website Rightmove.

Hawkfield Homes have been approached for comment.