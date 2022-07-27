A FOOTBALL FAN kept his promise of getting a tattoo of Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton steering a wheel after making a bet with his friends.

Adam Purnell has followed Bristol Rovers home and away for several seasons and felt that their chance of promotion had gone last year by Christmas.

The 42-year-old from Bristol pledged with his mates in December that he would get a tattoo of Barton’s face if the side got promoted to League One.

The tattoo commemorates Bristol Rovers promotion into League One. Credit: Adam Purnell

In May Adam felt that his bet was safe as Bristol Rovers needed a five goal swing in their favour to take their place in the automatic promotion places.

However, the team went on to thrash Scunthorpe 7-0, sending them ahead of Northampton Town and promoted to the next league.

Keeping his end of the bargain, chef Adam spent hundreds of pounds and two hours in the chair at a local tattoo studio on Monday (25 JUL) having Barton permanently inked on his thigh.

Adam shared an image of his new inking on Twitter yesterday (TUE), writing: “At Christmas I said I’d have a tattoo of Joey Barton at the wheel if he got us promoted thinking it wouldn’t happen.

“You proved me wrong so here it is.”

The post has attracted a mixed reaction from fellow football fans online.

One said: “Barton’s at the stern.”

Another wrote: “Love it.”

A third replied: “Looks a cutie.”

Adam and Rhys follow Bristol Rovers home and away. Credit: Adam Purnell

However, one person wrote: “Oh no.”

While another added: “Thankfully, it looks nothing like Barton, so when he gets the boot for bringing the club into disrepute for something like headbutting an OAP, or volleying a Spaniel, you can just say it’s a pirate, in keeping with your nickname.”

Barton also responded to the post, writing: “That’s madness from you. #UTG.”

Speaking today (WED), Adam said: “At Christmas time we never looked like we would get promoted and I just said if we get promoted I’m going to get Barton at the wheel tattooed.

“I didn’t think it would happen. I just laughed about it. I never thought it would happen but it did.

“Nothing can beat that feeling of having to win by seven goals to go up and do it.

“I’d do it again if it meant we went up.”

“I think this season we could do alright, finish mid-table as long as we play like we did last season with the passion and intensity.”

Bristol Rovers begin their 2022-23 campaign in League One this Saturday at home against Forest Green Rovers.