Ancala Midstream Acquisitions Limited appoints new CEO

ANCALA Midstream Acquisitions Limited (AMAL), the independent operator of midstream infrastructure, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

Alexis Fletcher brings extensive knowledge and experience of the UK and international upstream and LNG energy industry, joining AMAL from Dragon LNG where he served as Managing Director, seconded from Shell International Limited.

He takes over from Jim Halliday who has stepped down as CEO.

Mr Halliday had been CEO of AMAL since the 2017 acquisition of the SAGE Terminal, SAGE pipeline and Beryl pipeline.

Alexis Fletcher joins AMAL from Dragon LNG where he served as Managing Director.

He led the company through a critical stage of its evolution, laying a strong foundation for the business to meet the requirements of co-owners, customers and stakeholders.

Alexis joins Ancala Midstream Acquisitions Limited (AMAL) from Shell International where he spent over 20 years in a career spanning technical, commercial and governance roles across the oil and gas value chain, with a particular focus on LNG.

Alexis was appointed Managing Director of Dragon LNG in 2019, one of the UK’s three LNG import terminals, prior to which he led the Brunei LNG asset management team as a non-executive director and shareholder representative of production and shipping assets.

Previous roles in Italy, The Netherlands, the Russian Federation and Singapore, included internal audit, commercial development, project management and downstream distribution.

Mr Fletcher said: “AMAL is a leading midstream company managing critical energy infrastructure for an expanding customer base.

“I am excited to work with the team to continue to deliver exemplary service for our co-owners and customers while playing an increasingly critical role in the UK’s energy transition.”

Lee Mellor, Partner at Ancala Partners said, “Having worked with Alexis in his role as CEO of Dragon LNG, where he oversaw the safe operation of the plant and led major initiatives including a plant turnaround and development of onsite renewable generation capacity, we are delighted he is now joining AMAL to lead the business’ continued growth.

“On behalf of the AMAL board, I would like to thank Jim Halliday for his significant contribution to the company over the past six years.”