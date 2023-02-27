Progeny appoints new Head of Academy in Scots capital

PROFESSIONAL services group Progeny has appointed Heather Ross to the new role of Head of Academy.

The appointment – which will see Heather based three days a week in the firm’s Edinburgh office – comes as Progeny approach four years since the launch of their Adviser Academy in April 2019.

Progeny’s Adviser Academy currently offers a three-year programme that targets Chartered status.

The role is not an unfamiliar one to Heather, whose most recent position was Learning and Development Director at Balmoral Asset Management where she was also responsible for their graduate academy.

Balmoral Asset Management was acquired by Progeny in July 2022, and now Heather brings over 30 years of experience to the position, having started her career as a financial adviser.

She has also held senior roles at groups including Standard Life, Aegon UK and Prudential, with oversight of learning and development, project management, training and competence, and operations.

Speaking today, Heather said: “I’m excited to join Progeny as Head of their Academy and about the opportunities this brings for the growth of the profession.

“The academy was an important factor in Progeny securing corporate Chartered status from the Chartered Insurance Institute, while being an essential platform to develop the professionals of the future.

“Looking forward, we’ll be seeking to bring those interested in a long-term career in financial and professional services, from inside and outside of the business, into the fold as early as possible.

“I’d also like to attract more second careerists, because as I’ve learned in my own career, you can always learn new skills, and academies should be able to offer opportunities for all life stages.”

“I’ll equally be focused on building out our adviser academy, which could include the establishment of a graduate programme, and extending it beyond financial advice to the other professional services we offer.

“This includes investment management, legal and tax advice, to further support Progeny’s multi-disciplinary approach. “

Ian Browne, Chief of Advisory Services, added: “Progeny is committed to investing it its people and the next generation of professional services and Heather brings a wealth of experience to our academy, which is growing year on year.

“A career in financial services offers a multitude of different pathways and should also recruit from a wide footprint, so it’s important the academy continues to evolve in order to support this.”