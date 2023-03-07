A SCOTS NC500 hotspot has been slammed after a couple revealed that they were charged almost £50 for two portions of fish and chips.

The Kylesku Hotel in Kylesku, Sutherland is a popular stop for those touring the 500-mile-long route round Scotland, and has previously been famed for its seafood dishes.

However, two punters were left stunned by their £71 bill last Tuesday which included two portions of fish and chips for a whopping £24.95 each.

The hotel charged two diners almost £50 for two fish and chips. Credit: Google Maps

Now the hotel has been accused of cashing in on the popularity of the NC500, which in recent years has seen hundreds of thousands of tourists bring their business north.

An image of the bill shows that the party of two ordered just two beer battered cod and chips alongside a glass of wine each.

The glass of Pinot Grigio cost £12 whilst the Malbec was priced at £9.25, meaning the two mains came to a whopping £49.90.

A further image shared by another alleged visitor of the hotel shows what is claimed to be the fish and chips in question.

The plate consists of two rather small nugget-shaped fillets of battered fish, a smear of mushy peas and only eight thick-cut chips which have been stacked in a bizarre cairn-like formation.

This backlash comes after The Kylesku Hotel was the first acquisition of Highland Coast Hotels Ltd in April 2021 – a business set up with the apparent intention of purchasing hotels along the NC500 route.

Locals now believe this changing of hands is primarily to blame for the soaring prices seen here.

The images were shared online by these concerned locals earlier this week with the caption: “A word of warning for those visiting the Highlands.

“The Kylesku Hotel used to be well known for its seafood and welcome but has sadly been bought by a company trying to cash in on the NC500 which is still living off the old reputation.

“Trust us, there are far better-priced and better-quality places up here that will give you a proper welcome – not merely try to rob you.

“Please don’t judge the Highlands on these profiteers.”

The receipt shows that the fish and chips cost almost £50. Credit: Facebook

The post was liked by more than 200 people with hundreds flocking to the comment section in uproar over the prices.

Brian Lawson said: “Shameful, well done highlighting this.”

Adrian Pipe wrote: “Wow, that’s crazy prices, thanks guys for sharing this and getting the word out, shame that was such a nice place.”

Katrina Parsey added: “It’s shameful. They have also bought the Plockton Inn. The prices there are outrageous too.

“This NC500 company cashes in on public roads and pays nothing for their upkeep (potholes etc) and does not pay to provide infrastructure such as chemical waste disposal.

“Surely Highland Council should require them to contribute some of their profits towards infrastructure at the very least.

“In my opinion it should not have been approved for a private company to make profits out of publicly funded roads without any responsibility.

Richard Wylie replied: “Giving Highland hospitality a seriously bad name. Outrageous.”

Stevie Ewing commented: “That’s disgusting. Pure greed.”

Michael Mackenzie joked: “Kylescrewed.”

The North Coast 500 stretches around the north coast starting and finishing at Inverness Castle, and was officially launched in 2015.

Kylesku Hotel has been approached for comment.