Scots Harry Potter fans left delighted after nods to Arbroath in video game

SCOTS Harry Potter fans have been left delighted after noticing an historic seaside town’s landmark has been featured in the new viral video game.

The collection of books written by J.K Rowling around a boy wizard named Harry Potter has seen many successful spin-offs, including a stage show.

One of the most recent spin-offs was the highly-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy video game, which sees players return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The Abbey in Arbroath is featured in the new Harry Potter franchise game. Credit: Google Maps

Whilst Hogwarts’ in-universe location is in Scotland, Arbroath Abbey – located in Arbroath, Angus – has also been spotted by eager fans in the video game.

The Abbey, which was founded in 1178 by King William the Lion for a group of benedictine monks, appears in all its glory in the rolling countryside of the in-game world.

In a still from Hogwarts Legacy, the distinctive ruins of the Abbey can be seen, including the large circular hole towards the top of the building.

It is not the only nod to Arbroath in the game however, as it goes on to make two references to a traditional dish from the seaside town.

In the game while players are reading a letter that is sent to them written in ink and parchment, the writer denotes that for dinner they will have Arbroath smokies.

The much-loved fish dish is created by smoking haddock in a process that has been barely altered in two centuries.

The nods to the industrial town had people wondering if nearby games developed in Dundee had anything to do with the addition.

Eagle-eyed Harry Potter fan Jordan Watson shared the image to social media this week writing: “The creators of Hogwarts Legacy putting the Abbey in the video game.”

The post received over 450 likes with dozens of comments from like-minded fans.

Lol Scragg said: “At least one Harry Potter game was developed in Dundee back in the day – maybe some of the same worked on this one?”

Arbroath abbey is captured in game by an eagle eyed player. Credit: Jordan Watson

Scott Ramsay said: “And smokies.”

Paul Lindsay said: “It mentions Arbroath smokies twice in the game, once written and once said by a guy.”

Arbroath is not the only Scots town to feature in the game, as a poster can be seen bearing the name of The Montrose Magpies Quidditch team.

This is the latest piece of publicity for Arbroath, which has gained attention recently thanks to their football team’s manager and commentary.

Dick Campbell is much-loved for his straight-talking nature and sharing a joke post-match, whilst Arbroath TV commentary went viral after using lines such as “jeezy peeps” and “nae twa doubts”.