Scotcoin support helps FARE Scotland community garden flourish

A SCOTS cryptocurrency has made a donation to help a charity transform their community garden.

Easterhouse-based FARE Scotland added new plants and flowers to their allotments thanks to the unique donation from Scotcoin.

The donation enabled FARE to revamp a neglected, overgrown patch of waste land and clear the way for a flourishing new community garden, with the help of volunteers and local school and nursery pupils.

As part of the charity’s ongoing programme of community support, the children will use the garden to learn how to plant and grow fruit and vegetables to take home to their families.

Using its link to BBX – a crypto network that secures excess goods and materials for third sector projects – the Scotcoin Project Community Interest Company (CIC) exchanged cryptocurrency tokens for plants, flowers and compost.

Scotcoin’s engagement with FARE Scotland is an example of the growing ties between third sector organisations and the world of digital assets.

The Scotcoin Project CIC seeks to use the cryptocurrency as a force for good, supporting a range of charitable and community projects that boost Scotland’s ambitions for a fairer and greener society.

FARE Scotland is dedicated to improving the quality of life in the communities it serves. It works within education to provide opportunities for young people and their families all over Glasgow, including training courses, CV workshops and youth clubs.

Susan Wilson, community engagement lead gardener for FARE Scotland, said: “The Scotcoin Project’s donation to our allotment is hugely appreciated.

“Our garden has transformed into a cheerful growing space, bringing together people of all ages in the heart of the Easterhouse community.

“We are grateful for the support of the determined volunteers and generous residents and look forward to seeing how the development continues to prosper in the years to come.”

Temple Melville added: “Contributing to FARE’s allotment in Easterhouse brought us great joy. Scotcoin’s CIC was established to use cryptocurrency as a force for good, and there’s something very special about transforming an area that has previously been neglected.

“We hope to continue our support for FARE Scotland, and other community projects, in the near future.”