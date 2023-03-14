Copper snaps stunning images of rare black swan in Scotland

A SCOTS policeman has shared the stunning images he captured of a rare black swan paying a visit to a local Scots beauty spot.

Niall Mackinnon had been enjoying an early morning walk at Gartmorn Dam in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire on Saturday when he got word of a rare visitor to the water.

The 44-year-old amateur snapper couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted a black swan coasting quietly through the water in serene loneliness.

The black swan had frost on the rear of its plumage. Credit: Niall MacKinnon

Niall from Alloa, Clackmannanshire started snapping away, capturing a series of incredible pictures of the graceful bird – native to Australia – bobbing on the water top.

An image shared shows the swan’s rear plumage crusted over with a dusting of pure white frost, as the majestic animal floats by the camera.

A similar image shows the swan from a higher angle, as it appears to almost pose for the camera in a shy fashion, turning its brilliant red eyes and beak away as a single droplet of water falls to the still dam.

A third photo shows the swan apparently about to dunk its head as it opens its beak, with its long neck looming over the water.

The low light makes for a still, eerie backdrop as the black silhouette of the bird contrasts against the deep orange and purples painting the sky, as a low blanket of mist hangs over the water.

Niall shared his images online on Saturday, writing: “Black swan this morning with frost on its back, very lucky to see this and worth the early start.”

His post received hundreds of likes with dozens of comments from eager photograpyhy fans who were quick to praise Niall for his timing with the breathtaking images.

Carol Harrison said: “What a beauty.”

Jan Henderson said: “Absolutely stunning, wow that’s some picture.”

The black swan originally comes from Australia but this was much closer to home. Credit: Niall MacKinnon

Evaline Dunsmore said: “Really beautiful.”

Lee Purslow said: “Gorgeous.”

Speaking today, Niall said: “I was at the dam and heard word on the street that we had a rare visitor so I went to look at sunrise.

“It was rare to see the swan but to see the frost on the back was an added bonus and gave a nice contrast to the black plumage.

“I was the only person there at 6am and usually you don’t get these birds up here.”

“I tend to go where my free time allows me to go and take pictures.”

The first black swan specimen was brought to the UK from Australia 1791 and the swans soon became popular additions to private collections and zoos.

However, some of the birds escaped into the wild and have bred successfully.

The birds are considered a rare sight in the wild with approximately 120 breeding pairs in the UK – although the birds are regularly sighted in Dawlish, Devon where they have become the town’s emblem.

The global population of black swans is thought to number 500,000 individuals.