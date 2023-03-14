A MUM has been left devastated after catching her husband booking a “happy ending” from a massage parlour after their sex life hit a rut.

The anonymous mum-of-one explained that she has been married to her husband for six years and that the couple are experiencing a rift in their marriage after a heartbreaking series of miscarriages.

Pictured: The concerned mum’s post. (C) Mumnet

However, the worried wife is now convinced that her husband is cheating on her after spotting a message on his phone from a massage parlour confirming an appointment with a “happy ending”.

The mum approached her husband for the truth but was instead informed that he had never intended on going – that the excitement alone was enough to quell his lust.

She added that her husband has since deleted all messages, despite there being two more appointments made with the parlour.

Despite the affair, the mum now blames herself for her husband looking elsewhere for sexual companionship, asking the community whether her low libido and mental health are to blame.

She wrote in an anonymous post today: “I have been with my husband for 12 years, married for six years. We have a four year-old and a history of miscarriages.

“Latest miscarriage was traumatic and due to that and other things my mental health hasn’t been in the best place. That’s had a huge effect on our sex life, majorly.

“I am going through counselling to deal with this at the moment but today when I was working for hubby a confirmation of an appointment text came through (connected to the MacBook) about a massage with a ‘happy ending’.

“He’d told me he was ‘going to his last job’ so I texted him with minutes to spare ‘enjoy your last job!’

“He didn’t go, I assume because of this. He denied he was even going to go and said “the thought of it was better”.

Many supported the mum and explained that she was not to blame. (C) Mumsnet

“I’ve checked the rest of his phone and there’s at least two other occasions arranging or intending to arrange an appointment. I was cheated on years ago and the minute it happened it was over.

“I can’t help but this time blame myself – what else can I expect? Other than thinking I had a supportive husband.

“I suppose my question is, am I wrong for being angry when I’ve ‘deprived’ him of it?”

She later updated the post, adding: “How wrong was I? Even more suspect, he’s now deleted all the messages.”

Many were quick to side with the mum, explaining that she was not at fault for her husband’s actions.

One person wrote: “Maybe rephrase your question to: Am I wrong to be upset that my husband has secretly paid other women to relieve him sexually whilst I recover mentally from traumatic events?

“In my opinion what he has done is vile and unforgivable – it’s cheating and he could have talked to you instead of going down this secret route for his own selfish needs.

“If you’d not caught him out how far would he have gone with all of this secrecy?”

Another person said: “Of course he’s deleted the messages – he’s a dirty pervert who’s been paying (trafficked?) women for hand jobs and now he’s been found out.

One disgusted commenter even suggested that the ‘massage’ parlour staff were forced into working at the parlour. (C) Mumsnet

“Not having sex doesn’t turn good people into tw*ts. Which means he has always been a tw*t. Sorry, OP.”

A third commented: “He is disgusting, truly. His behaviour is not your fault and if he blames you for it after traumatic miscarriages you’ll know how disgusting he really is.”

A fourth added: “God, that’s so utterly grim. I feel so, so sorry for these women, being forced into situations they need to do this.

“Trust me, they will have no desire to w*nk your grim husband off. I couldn’t look at him again, it’s nauseating.”

A fifth person wrote: “You also have appeared to misd the fact that people can have as high a sex drive as they like and want sex as much as they like but no one is entitled to sex.

“Not in any circumstances, not for any reason. Not from a prostitute, where bought consent is not true consent

“Not even from their partner; a partner is a human, a person; not a sex appliance.

“They (male or female) are not a 100% guaranteed route/provider of sex and if you don’t realise that, if you can’t be realistic about that; you should probably not be in a monogamous relationship.”

A sixth wrote: “You need to take this back to basics. He is breaking the vow he made to you to suit himself.

“You need to face this head on, be honest and tell him it’s not acceptable. Only you will be able to decide if his response to that is genuine contrition but if not how could you trust him again?”