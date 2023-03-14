A LIDL shopper was left gutted after buying a ‘deluxe’ Thai chicken soup from the supermarket – only to be left with a thick lumpy mess.

Erika Breech had been shopping in her local Lidl in Slough, Berkshire when she picked up one of the company’s deluxe soup ranges, setting her back around £2.

The 50-year-old set off home back to Windsor, Berkshire anticipating trying the tasty-looking soup for her lunch on Thursday.

The soup was not as advertised on the front of the pot. Credit: Erika Breech

However, saleswoman Erika was left severely disappointed when she opened the lid only to be met with a half-empty tub of some rather underwhelming slop – nothing like the image on the packaging.

Images show the plastic container with a series of unidentifiable gristly lumps in its base, with a thin liquid barely visible around it.

A second picture shows the soup after Erika has plated up, however the product still looks rather unappetising and watery.

It appears as though there is a thin layer of grease on top of the soup which left Erika thoroughly unimpressed, resulting in her throwing the rest of it away.

Erika shared her images to social media last week writing: “Apparently the deluxe Thai style chicken soup is meant to resemble the picture on the front.

“This is what it looks like in reality, not much better when heated.

“I just opened it and it tasted bland as well, if this is your deluxe range I wonder what your economy product is like.”

Lidl responded to Erika’s post apologising for the soup and asking her to privately message them.

Speaking today, Erika said: “Firstly I smelt it to see if it was the wrong soup but it didn’t smell of anything.

“I was disappointed as it was their deluxe range and I was concerned as to whether it would make me ill.

“I hoped the soup would improve with some heating up but it was bland and lumpy and tasted nothing like Thai soup tastes.

“I thought it was flavourless and I threw it away, I often make my own and know how it should taste.”

Lidl has been contacted for comment.