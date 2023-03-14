Pinsent Masons cyber experts brief Scottish businesses on latest threats

CYBER security experts Stuart Davey, Laura Gillespie and Julia Varley are hosting a briefing for Scottish businesses on the latest developments in the cyber threat landscape.

The event at Pinsent Masons’ Edinburgh and Glasgow offices is being held on Tuesday 21 March and in the Aberdeen office on Wednesday 22 March.

Stuart Davey. (C) Pinsent Masons

The event will provide insights covering emerging threats, cyber readiness, ransomware and trends and horizon watching.

The team will discuss themes dominating the cyber agenda and provide commentary and views on key points.

Examples will include the recent hardening of the regulatory approach to ransomware issues.

Stuart Davey is an expert in cyber readiness, breach response, and litigation arising out of data breaches.

He recently advised a company on a compromised email which led to leakage of financial information and tax information which affected corporate clients all over the world.

Laura Gillespie specialises in regulatory enforcement advising clients in a range of sectors, dealing with compliance issues including data and cyber breaches and Information Commissioner’s Office investigations.

Laura Gillespie, said: “Managing the risk of a potentially debilitating cyber incident is becoming more complex and the UK National Cyber Security Centre recognises ransomware as the biggest cyber threat attack facing the UK.

“We support organisations ranging from single site UK companies, to multi-national companies with global presence, and we hope this briefing will support businesses in minimising the risk of a cyber attack, and in the event of being compromised, to shape their response in meeting regulatory compliance with minimal impact on daily operations.”