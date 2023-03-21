EnerMech employee shortlisted for Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Award

A GLOBAL services company employee has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Military Values in Business Award.

EnerMech’s Corry Sutherland, has been shortlisted at this year’s Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Awards, which are held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow on 18th April.

Corry Sutherland. (C) BIG Partnership

Launched in 2017, the Ex-Forces in Business Awards is the world’s largest celebration of military veterans who have transitioned into second careers.

This year’s event, which will be raising funds for SSAFA– the Armed Forces charity, will be hosted by Sally Magnusson.

Corry, whose career with the global specialist spans back to 2017 as a business development manager in Aberdeen, has been recognised for exhibiting and applying military virtues and values to his role.

Joining the Army in 2003, enlisting to the 1st Battalion Scots Guards, and joining the regimental Pipes and Drums, Corry proceeded to establish a colourful military career.

He was posted to London and Munster in Germany, whilst also conducting training at the Army School of Bagpipe Music and Highland Drumming (ASBHD) in Edinburgh and a tour of duty in Iraq in 2004.

With 24 years’ experience playing the bagpipes, it was his support throughout a number of significant ceremonies that secured Corry’s nomination for the prominent award.

Corry said: “Having played the pipes since I was a child, it was a natural progression for me to join the Pipes & Drums.

“It was a fantastic experience that allowed me to travel the world, playing at high-profile events, such as the Edinburgh Tattoo, as well as ceremonial duties in London.

“It’s an honour for me to celebrate the skills that I gained through my military experience as a result of this award nomination.

“It has shown me that I shouldn’t underestimate the transferable skills that I have gained through my time at the Scots Guards.

“Essential components of my role such as networking and maintaining a sense of discipline are both areas that I developed naturally during my military career.”

Corry recently enrolled in EnerMech’s graduate apprenticeship scheme, a programme allowing employees to return to higher education later in life.

Currently studying for a BA (hons) in Business Management at the Robert Gordon’s University, Corry is one of several employees studying for a higher education degree with the company’s backing.

The first two members of staff graduated last year from the same course.

“The support from my colleagues and peers at EnerMech has been unwavering, particularly following my recent decision to join the graduate apprenticeship programme.

“I am thankful also for my mentor, David Logan, Operations Director, Europe at EnerMech, for the valuable guidance and ongoing encouragement.”

Carl Mook, regional director for EnerMech Europe said: “Corry’s strength and sense of resilience are an asset to our Aberdeen team and the wider business around the world.

“He is an incredibly determined individual who thoroughly deserves recognition for this nomination.

“We look forward to supporting him through a bright and lengthy future at EnerMech.”