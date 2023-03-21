Scots law firm appoints new partner

A SCOTS law firm has appointed a new partner in its technology and commercial division.

Burness Paull has appointed Fraser MacKinven, a entertainment and sports specialist, as a partner while the company seeks to support clients and deepen its experience in key growth sectors.

Pictured (L to R): Callum Sinclair and Fraser MacKinven. (C) Burness Paull.

MacKinven worked in Burness Paull’s corporate finance team earlier in his career and re-joins from Abu Dhabi-based Flash Entertainment, where he was general counsel and company secretary.

He previously spent five years with magic circle firm Clifford Chance and also featured in the Legal 500 Middle East GC Power List 2022.

MacKinven brings experience of the media, live entertainment and sports industries from his tenure with Flash Entertainment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Head of technology and commercial, Callum Sinclair said: “The media, entertainment and sports industries have evolved significantly as they seek new ways to grow their audiences and deliver a greater customer experience.

“We anticipate further growth in these sectors in the coming years and are committed to supporting our clients to achieve their commercial objectives, explore new opportunities and adapt to changing regulations.

“Fraser brings considerable experience of the various types of issues and commercial contracts that those operating in these sectors face.

“His corporate background also puts him in an excellent position to provide specialist support on M&A transactions that have media and entertainment elements, as we draw on the skills and experience from across the firm to ensure the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, said: “Our technology and commercial division is a strategic growth area for the firm and has expanded considerably in recent years, fuelled by instructions from our strong UK and international client base.

“Fraser is the latest example of an alumnus returning to the firm having gained rich and varied experience outside Scotland.

“The expertise and perspective he brings from having worked in-house and internationally will further enhance our client offering.”

Fraser MacKinven added: “I am excited to be re-joining Burness Paull. The firm has grown considerably in the intervening years and it’s encouraging to see it has retained the strong culture that provided so many fond memories.

“I am looking forward to working with the team, many of whom are familiar faces, in support of the firm’s strong and varied client roster.”