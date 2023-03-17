AN AUSSIE has sparked a debate thanks to her video claiming she hasn’t met one Scottish person who “describes themselves as British“.

Paff Evara – originally from Australia – now lives in Edinburgh with her Scottish wife but claims to have noticed a huge difference in national identity depending on who she speaks to from the UK.

The 29-year-old discussed her curious findings in a video posted last week where she said: “As an Australian living in Scotland, I find the label ‘British’ really interesting.

“So when I lived in Australia I thought the word British was really explaining anyone and everyone from the entire UK, so England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

“But, now that I live in Scotland I haven’t met one Scottish person who describes themselves as British.

“Actually, the only people who describe themselves as British are English people – I find that in itself interesting.

“I’d love to hear from Scottish people, Welsh people, and Northern Irish people about why you choose to identify a certain way.

“I just think it’s kind of telling that the colonisers who took over these different countries and lands and very different cultures put the British flag and emblem across all of them.

“The only people who are calling themselves that are the colonisers – and I purposely did not say, British.”

Paff uploaded the video to TikTok last week with the caption: “Non-English UK peeps sound off.”

Since then it has received over 5,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments.

Despite Paff’s apparent findings though, her claims have sparked a mixture of opinions in the comment section from users who both agree with her beliefs and those who stick by the British identity.

One Tiktok user commented: “If a form only says British I will tick ‘other’ and write Scottish, I’m that petty.”

Another wrote: “‘Britishness is a political synonym for Englishness which extends English culture over the Scots, the Welsh, and the Irish’- Gwynfor Evans.”

A third said: “I’m Scottish and recall the talk of Andy Murray being British when he wins and Scottish when he loses.”

Another replied: “Hi I’m English, no one likes us. We get it.”

However, a separate user wrote: “I’m Scottish. proud to be born and bred in Scotland but I call myself British. you may be only talking to nationalists.”

Another replied: “I’m Scottish but also British.”

A third sounded off: “Britain is an island. Even if Scotland or Wales gained independence, they’d still be British. England, Scotland and Wales are on the island of Britain.”

The terminology of the British Isles are often a source of confusion with many of the words carrying geographical and political connotations affected by the history of the islands.

Great Britain is the official collective name of England, Scotland and Wales and their associated islands.

It does not include Northern Ireland and so should not be used interchangeably with ‘UK’ – which refers to the political union between England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The UK is a sovereign state, but the nations that make it up are also countries in their own right.