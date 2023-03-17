A LUCKY punter backed a 9/1 outsider at Cheltenham which ended up winning the race – all thanks to a lucky match on a dating app.

Dylan Chapman was putting on his bets for the day on Wednesday at one of the country’s biggest dates in the horse racing calendar.

The 21-year-old had selected several horses for various races throughout the day but couldn’t decide on who he fancied for the 2.50 meeting.

Dylan asked his Hinge match to pick a number . Credit: Dylan Chapman

Earlier in the day, Dylan from Worcestershire had matched with a young woman named Olivia Elliot on dating app Hinge and so decided to break the ice with an unusual opener.

Electrical engineer Dylan asked Olivia to pick a number between 1-26 – to which she replied 14, leaving Dylan to stick a fiver on horse number 14, Langer Dan, at odds of 9/1.

An image shows a conversation between the pair on Hinge with Dylan’s opening line simply reading: “Pick a number between 1-26.”

Olivia replies: “Urmm 14.”

Dylan then responds with: “I’ve put a bet on no. 14 to win at the horse races today. Lets hope you’re a lucky charm.”

Incredibly, the Dan Skelton trained horse came through, winning the Coral Cup Hurdle and netting Dylan a £50 return.

A second image confirms Dylan’s winnings – showing bookmakers Paddy Power’s app and a graphic entitled ‘Giddy Up! You have won £50.00’.

Dylan shared the anecdote to social media on Wednesday, writing: “A true love story.”

Dylan (left) pictured with footballer Kaka couldn’t believe it when the horse won. Credit: Dylan Chapman

His post received over 9,000 likes and more than 160 retweets, with dozens of users flocking to the comment section, including Olivia herself.

She joked: “We’re now married with two kids, a third on the way and two little dogs.”

Another simply commented: “Lenger Dan.”

A third replied: “Take her out with the 50 euro you won, only fair.”

Another added: “Haha love this.”

Speaking today, Dylan said: “I matched with Liv earlier in the day and in the 2.50 race yesterday there were no obvious favourites and I needed a way to pick a horse.

“So no better way than opening a conversation in a different way and standing out – then it was an even better result when it won.

“All the lads were buzzing to be fair and she even replied with a bit of banter too.”

The biggest race of the Cheltenham Festival takes place tomorrow with the running of the Gold Cup.