SCOTS star Karen Gillan has left fans in stitches after sharing a snap of a time she attended couples therapy – whilst clad in the makeup for her Marvel character Nebula.

The 35-year-old revealed she was on a shoot for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy when she realised she had forgotten about a couples therapy session she was due to attend.

Pictured: Karen Gillan without her Nebula make-up. (C) Twitter

The Scots actress, left with no other choice, opted to hop on the session’s Zoom call in-character as Nebula, the adopted daughter of Marvel baddy Thanos.

The character’s blue-and-purple skin colour suitably hid the red face that Gillan from Inverness, Highlands was left with after appearing in the makeup in front of her therapist.

An image shows the moment that Gillan joined the session – seemingly conducted over Microsoft Teams – with a hilarious snapshot of each of the three attendees’ reactions.

The call shows Gillan’s video feed on the left of the screen, with her husband Nick Kocher and the pair’s counsellor’s video appearing on the right.

Kocher, who has written for TV shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Saturday Night Live, looks sheepishly at his wife with a hint of a smirk.

The counsellor, whose identity is hidden, can be seen with their head tilted as though perplexed by the situation as an awkward-looking grimace emoji is stuck over her face.

Meanwhile, Gillan’s video feed shows her offending makeup – with her face and neck covered in a swathe of purple and blue.

Pictured: The awkward video call. (C) Karen Gillan/Twitter

Incidentally, the hue of blue on her face hilariously blends into the artwork on the wall behind her, as Gillan, clad in a black tank top, stares blankly at her screen.

Gillan took to social media yesterday to share the snap, writing: “In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a couples therapy session on a day we were shooting.”

The star’s post received over 70,000 likes and more than 400 comments from fans left in stitches at her mishap.

One person joked in reference to Nebula: “The session I trust went smoother since you were not in ‘pillage’ mode.”

Another said: “Did the therapist survive the shock?”

A third commented: “Extra points if you did the whole session in the voice of Nebula.”

A fourth added: “You’ve blended in with the painting behind you. Accidental art!”

Gillan is set to feature in upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume Three, which hit UK cinemas on Wednesday and will release in the USA tomorrow.

Gillan has portrayed antihero Nebula in six films so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.