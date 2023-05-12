Royal Highland Show invites exhibitors to showcase in new arena

THE ROYAL Highland Show is calling for applications to feature in a new addition to the showground this year.

The Agri-Demo Arena will be a platform for showcasing the machinery and technology that is shaping the future of agriculture.

The arena will be a hub for the Show’s agricultural zone, featuring an outdoor demonstration arena and indoor marquee.

The first Royal Highland Show was held in 1822 on a site that is now home to the Scottish Parliament.

Slots are free to apply for, and businesses can choose to host either a product demonstration or an industry talk.

The Agri-Demo Arena will also be home to the winners of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Technical Innovation Awards.

Earlier this week, the Royal Highland Show opened applications to businesses already exhibiting at the Show or that have entered the Technical Innovation Awards.

The new arena has already received a number of applications from a variety of companies, providing a strong start for this new element of the Royal Highland Show.

RHASS Chief Steward of Technical Innovation, Christo Shepherd, said: “We are delighted to be shining a spotlight on those companies at the forefront of agricultural innovation this year with our new Agri-Demo Arena.

“As part of the RHASS mission to support and promote agriculture, this area will bring attention to the exciting products that are shaping the future of our sector.

“I would encourage our exhibitors to apply and have their products front and centre on the global stage that is the Royal Highland Show.”

The Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, on June 22-25.