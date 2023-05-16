New partner joins Burness Paull’s construction and projects team

BURNESS PAULL has appointed Mark Kirke as a partner in its construction and projects team.

The appointment comes as the law firm looks to meet growing demand from clients and realise opportunities in a growing sector.

Mark joined from CMS where he specialised in energy, projects and construction dispute resolution for more than 20 years.

Mark advised developers and main contractors on managing the successful resolution of

disputes regarding construction contracts for infrastructure, wider construction and power

projects.

Mark Kirke with Burness Paull Head of Construction and Projects Fenella Mason.

Mark also brings extensive experience of adjudication, arbitration, litigation, expert

determination and mediation.

Fenella Mason, head of construction and projects at Burness Paull, said: “Mark is highly regarded in the market for the calibre and commercially focused nature of his advice.”

Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mark to the

partnership.

“He is one of Scotland’s leading construction lawyers and his appointment is the latest example of our investment in talented individuals who strengthen our client offering.”

Mark Kirke added: “I am delighted to be joining Burness Paull, who I regard as the premier

independent Scottish law firm and have long respected for the quality of its work and

strength of its culture.”

Burness Paull is an independent commercial law firm that works with leading organisations

across the UK and internationally.

The firm employs more than 650 people, including 88 partners, across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.