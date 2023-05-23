HILARIOUS footage shows a flock of sheep desperately chasing after a passing dog – after apparently mistaking it for a lamb.

Lexi Wolfe had been out hillwalking in Brockhill Park, Kent on Saturday when she heard a drone of distressed sound coming from a flock of sheep in a nearby field.

Lexi from Sheffield, Yorkshire was left in stitches after realising that the sheep were chasing after a small white dog, apparently under the assumption that it was a lamb that had been led astray.

Hilarious footage filmed by actress Lexi shows the large flock resting under the shade of a towering tree on a sunny day, as on-screen text reads: “When sheep think they’ve lost a lamb but they’ve not.”

Lexi says: “So, what’s going on here is all these sheep have come out from under this tree – because it’s a boiling hot day – because off in the distance is this tiny dog that looks like a lamb.”

The camera shows a gradual line of sheep parading out of the shade of the tree and ambling towards the small dog – seen as a white speck in the distance.

The sheep can be heard baa-ing as they approach the tiny white pooch, who is out on a walk with its unsuspecting owner.

The sheep continue to bleat louder as they anxiously call the dog back to the flock, believing it to be one of their own.

Lexi continues: “So all of these sheep are convinced that somebody’s walked off with a lamb.”

The camera zooms in closer again as Lexi asks viewers: “Do you see that? They reckon that’s a lamb and they’re literally bah-ing after it.”

The sheep appear to get closer to the dog as Lexi laughs: “They were dead silent a minute ago and now they’re pure like ‘Come back!’”

She chuckles harder as she imitates the sheep: “‘Come back this way.’”

She says again to her followers: “Oh my God, they are all moving – look.

The camera then shakes as she bursts into fits of laughter.

The sheep appear to speed up in their pursuit as the dog and its owner quickly approach the field’s gate, as the horror seems to set in that their fellow ‘flock member’ might escape the field.

Lexi, in stitches by now, adds: “I don’t think even the lady with the dog has realised. Oh, they’re all just going after it – oh, ‘Come back!'”

She then laughs again and zooms in on the sheep nearly reaching the gate – although too late in their pursuit of the wooly lookalike.

Lexi finishes: “Oh, my giddy aunt Sally, that’s hilarious. They just think it’s a lost sheep, that’s crazy.”

Lexi took to social media on Saturday to share the hilarious footage, where it received 76,100 likes and 481 comments from users left creasing at the farm animals’ rescue efforts.

Pictured: The flock of sheep chasing the dog. (C) Lexi Wolfe

One concerned commenter wrote: “No! And they are all worried.”

Another joked: “Step one, get a small white fluffy dog. Step two, steal an entire herd of sheep.”

A third commented: “They think they just witnessed a kidnapping.”

A fourth added: “No lamb left behind.”

Speaking to Lexi today she said: “So we were in Brockhill Park in Kent. The sheep had all been stationary under the large tree you see in the video about a minute beforehand.

“Ahead of us is this tiny white fluffy toy poodle or terrier – not sure. They’ve walked on ahead, we go off to a higher path.

“A minute later I heard all these sheep baa-ing loudly, whereas they’d been minding their woolly business beforehand, and a few had broken off, looking concerned towards this tiny white fluffy dog, and I realised what must have happened.

“We passed by the sheep on higher ground about three minutes later and while they’d all moved, they had all found a new patch of grass to distract themselves.

“So, I’m hoping no ewes [who’ve] lost a lamb earlier in the spring and thought it was theirs.”