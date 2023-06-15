AN AMATEUR Scots photographer has captured a stunning sunset image of the monument to Sir William Wallace bathed in an orange glow.

Thomas Lamont snapped the photo whilst at the National Wallace Monument in Causewayhead, Stirlingshire last week.

The keen snapper from Falkirk, Stirlingshire waited for several hours until the backdrop was exactly as he wanted it before taking pictures of one of Scotland’s most well-known figures.

The Wallace Monument was captured by Thomas as the sun was setting. Credit: Thomas Lamont

The 34-year-old’s image shows the large figure of Scottish martyr Wallace standing with his sword raised aloft, with a shield in the other hand by his side.

The hue of the orange sunset hits the stomach of the legendary figure while in the background several pastel colours can be seen plastered along the evening sky.

IT worker Thomas took the picture in part for raising awareness of Batten Disease during the awareness day this month.

Batten disease is a fatal disease of the nervous system that typically begins in childhood, whose symptoms include vision loss leading to blindness, seizures, movement disorder and dementia.

Developmental skills such as standing, walking, and talking may not be achieved or are gradually lost and most children become bedridden and unable to communicate.

International Batten Disease Awareness Day encourages people to wear orange to raise awareness, and has previously seen monuments lit up in orange in support of research efforts.

Thomas shared his image to social media last week, writing: “Just after sunset with the Wallace statue at The National Wallace Monument in Stirling, illuminated in orange to raise awareness for Batten disease.”

His post received over 1,000 likes and was inundated with dozens of comments from impressed viewers.

Margaret Reid said: “One of those iconic moments, caught in frame.”

Gail Davison said: “Wow, one in a million captures.”

Jean Cameron said: “Fantastic picture.”

Robert Day said: “That’s absolutely stunning.”

Greg Metcalfe said: “Very nice shot.”

Thomas captured the image as the sun set around 10pm in Stirling. Credit: Thomas Lamont

Speaking today, Thomas said: “I planned to photograph the monument to raise awareness around Battens disease.

“The monument was illuminated in orange which is the colour used within the UK for the disease.

“The orange sunset complimented the illuminated monument at around 10pm, I was really pleased with the final image – I love the colours, the depth and composition of the picture.

“I took several photographs over the course of the night and I think this is one of the best.”

Sir William Wallace is remembered throughout Scotland for his historical exploits against the English during the late 13th century in the fight for Scottish independence.

Whilst claiming a historic victory at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297, he was defeated and captured at the Battle of Falkirk in 1298, before being hanged, drawn and quartered in 1305.

Along with the monument in Stirling, Wallace is also remembered at Edinburgh Castle with a statue alongside fellow freedom fighter, national hero and former King of Scots Robert the Bruce.