Drowning Prevention Week: Scotland’s deepest lochs visualised

NEW illustrations released by VisitScotland have captured the true depths of Scotland’s deepest lochs by comparing them to iconic landmarks from across the globe.

The illustrations are released ahead of this year’s Drowning Prevention Week (17-24 June).

While Scotland’s lochs may seem calm on the surface, they are full of crevices, underwater currents, and sharp drops.

As part of the campaign, VisitScotland also teamed up with Water Safety Scotland to provide safety guidelines for those looking to explore Scotland’s blue spaces this summer.

At its deepest point, Loch Morar reaches depths of around 1,020ft.

Because “seeing is believing”, VisitScotland has decided to show exactly how deep Scotland’s eleven deepest lochs plunge below the surface by comparing them to iconic landmarks and structures from across the globe.

For example, Loch Morar in the Lochaber area of the Highlands is the deepest loch in Scotland.

At its deepest point, the loch reaches depths of around 1,020ft – deeper than most of the seabed off Scotland’s west coast.

That is roughly equivalent to the height of the UK’s tallest building, the Shard building in London (1,016ft), or 69 Great White Sharks stacked nose-to-tail.

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland Director of Marketing & Digital said: “Our research has shown the positive influence water can have on wellbeing and in recent years we’ve seen an increase in popularity of activities embracing this such as wild swimming and paddleboarding.

“Through this campaign we wanted to bring to life the majesty of these waters and show that while our lochs offer plenty of opportunities, there is a need to remain safe when enjoying them.”

“Fortunately, our lochs are home to many fantastic businesses and operators who can help visitors experience the water safely and responsibly.”

All the illustrations can be viewed here.