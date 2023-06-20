VISITORS to the Royal Highland Show are being encouraged to try a range of initiatives by a local charity to encourage good mental health.

RSABI provide financial and mental health support for people working in the Scottish agricultural industry.

A wide array of activities and resources relating to mental health in the context of agricultural work are on offer from RSABI at the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) stand at the show.

These include a bespoke Stress Bucket made from recycled farm materials, designed to raise awareness around mental health in agriculture.

RSABI #KeepTalking ambassador Jim Smith is pictured receiving a pre Royal Highland Show tidy up with some golden Wahl clippers by the Kilted Barber, Campbell Ewen.

The device focuses on the common causes of stress build-up experienced in farming and helps people consider how to reduce stress.

Also included is a competition for visitors to win a three-night getaway as a break from farming.

The charity will also be conducting a survey of young farmers to help improve understanding of how best to ensure younger people in agriculture are aware of the services offered by RSABI, including free counselling.

Additionally, visitors to the SAYFC stand will be able to view entries into the SAYFC national photography competition which is sponsored by specialist machinery dealership, The Hamilton Ross Group, an official partner of RSABI.

The photography theme for this year is #KeepTalking, dedicated to an ongoing RSABI initiative encouraging farmers and crofters to stay connected with one another, particularly those who might be feeling isolated.

RSABI have also been working with Lister and its parent company Wahl to create a pop-up barbershop at the Royal Highland Show to help raise awareness around mental health in agriculture.

Mental health trained barbers will be offering a tidy up to showgoers free of charge in a quiet space where people can relax.

Carol McLaren, Chief Executive of RSABI said: “The RSABI team are very much looking forward to meeting visitors to the show and to raising awareness of the wide range of support we offer.

“The stress bucket test is good fun for all ages but also has a very serious message about the importance of building in steps to manage our stress levels so our bucket doesn’t overflow.”

RSABI offers free practical, financial and emotional support including counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry.

RSABI has a 24-hour freephone Helpline – 0808 1234 555.